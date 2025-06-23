Coronation Street spoilers: Gravely ill Gary takes a turn for the worst on Liam Connor’s birthday

Maria checks her phone for news as Liam Connor opens his presents

As Liam Connor opens his presents, Gary lies unconscious in hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 2 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As Liam Connor opens his birthday presents, Maria starts to worry as he reveals he’s heard nothing from Gary and reckons something’s happened.

As the family gathers for Liam’s birthday tea we see an unconscious Gary in the hospital. When he takes a turn for the worse, a nurse rushes to his aid…

Kevin quietly seethes as Abi admits that she’s nervous about his results. When a breakdown call comes in, Abi’s forced to attend and Kevin heads to his appointment alone.

Finding Carl at the garage with his feet up, Abi’s furious but he’s unrepentant, admitting he can’t stop thinking about her and knows she feels the same. Abi swears blind that she loves Kevin and she’s happy with her life.

Meanwhile, a nervous Kevin meets the consultant, but will he get the results he’s hoping for?

Kevin anxiously awaits his test results. (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee assures James that she accepts his decision not to have Laila christened. However, when she asks Alya to be Laila’s Godmother, Alya realises she’s pressing ahead with the proposed christening.

Will she agree to go behind James’ back?

Dee-Dee ropes Alya in on her plans (Image credit: ITV)

George finds Todd and Theo doing a plank challenge. When Todd reveals that James called round and Theo wasn’t best pleased, George is concerned.

After a run, Theo gives Todd a massage which soon turns passionate, but they’re interrupted by the arrival of George.

Bernie urges Brody to patch things up with his Mum, but he tells her that his Mum is dead to him. Bernie drags Lou round and implores Brody to hear her out.

Coronation Street continues on Thursday 10 July at 8.00pm.