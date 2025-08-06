Netflix adds Anna Kendrick series that originally aired on HBO Max

If you're looking for something to watch featuring young New Yorkers navigating love and life in the big city, there's a new series on Netflix starring Anna Kendrick that you might enjoy. Love Life originally aired for two seasons on HBO Max but has branched out to the global streaming service.

The logline for the series, created by Sam Boyd, reads, "From first impressions to lasting connections, New Yorkers navigate the twists and turns of love in this romantic comedy anthology series."

Love Life, which premiered in 2021, was one of HBO Max's first original scripted series when the fledgling streaming service debuted. It features Kendrick as Darby and William Jackson Harper as Marcus; the first season follows Darby's story while season 2 is devoted to Marcus. The series also features a number of cast members who show up in both seasons including Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compère, Lesley Manville, Jessica Williams, Christopher Powekk, Punkie Johnson and Keith David.

The series was popular with viewers and critics alike with a 79% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though fans enjoyed the premise and change of perspectives between the seasons, the series was an early victim of Warner Bros. Discovery's cost cutting measures. Some of the other series with a similar fate at the time include Gordita Chronicles and Minx.

After it was pulled from the streamer, Love Life languished in cold storage for a while before emerging recently on paid video on-demand platforms as well as Tubi, so being available to access the series on Netflix is a welcome change.

You can take a look at the trailer for Love Life below:

LOVE LIFE Trailer (2020) Anna Kendrick Romantic Comedy - YouTube Watch On

With 20 episodes between the two seasons, Love Life would be a great series to binge for anyone missing Emily in Paris, Girls or even the early days of Sex and the City. Though dating is at the forefront, there's a lot of self-reflection that takes place in Darby and Marcus' lives and viewers get to go along for the ride as they figure out their place in the world. With its vibrant characters, fast pacing and whip-smart writing, Love Life makes for a perfect weekend or late-night binge.

Love Life is available to stream now on Netflix.