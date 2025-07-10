Netflix adds new romantic comedy that's the perfect mix of Emily in Paris and Girls

Too Much is a box set you don't want to miss.

Netflix has just added a new rom-com that is set to have you hooked.

Too Much is a new ten-part series that landed today, Thursday, July 10, starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe as Jess and Felix — a mismatched pair who meet outside a pub one evening after Jess has just relocated her whole life from New York to London.

The series, which was created by Girls star and Catherine Called Birdy writer Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber, sees New York workaholic Jessica Salmon, who, while still reeling from a break-up, decides to move to London to live a life of solitude, ‘like a Bronte sister’.

But instead of finding her Mr Darcy, Jess meets Felix, a trauma-ridden, wannabe musician who sleeps with any woman who stays in the bar past closing time. But could he turn out to be her Love Actually-style leading man after all?

Are Jess and Felix made to last? (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

With Jess moving to a new city for work, Too Much has some serious Emily in Paris vibes... and although Jess doesn't have to learn an entirely new language where she has moved to like Emily does, there are some hilarious cultural differences between her and Felix that will have you howling.

The comedy and romance drama side of the show is also perfect for anyone who is a fan of Girls (also created by Lena Dunham)... with Jess and Felix's will they won't they romance keeping you hooked over all ten episodes.

Too Much also has a ridiculously star-studded cast, including model and actress Emily Ratajkowski and cameos from the likes of Rita Ora, Jennifer Saunders and Stephen Fry. Richard E. Grant also plays the role of Jess's boss to perfection.

This isn't a laugh-a-minute comedy that will have you rolling on the floor in stitches, but instead a thought-provoking drama about the reality of complicated grown-ups trying to find love again after a messy breakup. But that doesn't mean it isn't delightfully funny and will have you rooting for Jess and Felix to make things work right from the start.

All 10 episodes of Too Much are available on Netflix now.