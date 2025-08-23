TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 24, including new historical drama, King and Conqueror

Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, August 24 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

King and Conqueror, BBC1, 9.10 pm

The Battle of Hastings is an event etched into the memory of every schoolchild in England, yet the tale of King Harold and William of Normandy’s long and winding journey to 1066 is far less well-known. It’s a fascinating tale, nevertheless, and this eight-part drama takes us back through medieval history to explain how the two men began as allies, before fate pitted them against each other. James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau breathe life into them brilliantly, and with domineering patriarchs, treacherous siblings and two interconnected dynasties jostling for power, this 11th-century Game of Thrones shows how riveting real history can be. Continues tomorrow and all episodes are now on BBC iPlayer as a box set.

Ridley, ITV1, 8 pm

DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh) finds her professional and personal lives colliding in the penultimate episode after a man’s body is found at the site of an illegal rave. Recently promoted to CEO of his family’s property empire, Oliver Grant left his fiancée, Amelia, at their engagement dinner and never returned. But as the team investigates, they discover that DI Farman’s son Jack has close connections to the case. Meanwhile, Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) receives the paperwork to sell some of his shares in Marling’s to his potential love rival, Harry. Concludes tomorrow.

Parenthood, BBC1, 7.10 pm

The penultimate episode of the sublime natural history series highlights how animal parents living around ever-shifting freshwater must adapt in order for their young to survive. As Amazon River turtles try to time their egg-laying around rainfall, a Namaqua sandgrouse puts himself at risk to get water for his chicks, and a poison dart frog, along with cichlid and tri-tri goby fish, all face challenges in establishing the perfect aquatic nursery. Meanwhile, an elephant matriarch takes her family on an epic trek to a river in search of water during a drought, but a flash flood causes a deluge that places the herd’s calves in jeopardy…

Cooking with the Stars, ITV1, 7 pm

The heat is on in this week’s fourth instalment of the competitive cooking series hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen. First up, it’s a three-way battle between Natalie Cassidy, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Hoppen and their family-favourite dishes. Then Jordan North and Shaun Wright-Phillips aim for a place in the semi-final. But who will plate up perfection, and who will end up in the cook-off?