New on Netflix Aug 23-29: our expert picks the 7 new movies and TV shows to binge this week

Netflix has a few big releases to watch this week (and another you might want to hate-watch) and you can decide what you'll want to stream below.

Every week I look through every new Netflix Original that'll be coming to the streamer, and create a curated list of what you should be looking out for. Maybe it'll be the new best Netflix show or your future binge watch.

This week my list includes options coming between Saturday, August 23 and Friday, August 29, and as usual most of the releases fall towards the end of that week.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

With Love, Meghan season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Despite being torn to shreds by everybody who watched it, Meghan Markle lifestyle series With Love, Meghan is back for a second season.

The show sees the Duchess of Sussex hang out with celebrity friends, make food and arrange flowers, all while dropping pieces of life wisdom.

Releases on Tuesday, August 26

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

(Image credit: Netflix)

To mark its 20th anniversary, Netflix is releasing a Spike Lee-produced three-part docuseries about Hurricane Katrina.

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water looks at the damaging hurricane which tore apart New Orleans. It's made up of plenty of first-hand accounts, telling stories of the disaster and how people picked up the pieces after the winds died down.

Releases on Wednesday, August 27

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives is an Italian comedy movie with a title that makes it sound like a documentary.

The film is about a group of fantasy football friends, who are shocked by the disappearance of their champion on his wedding day (and the league's final day). We follow a judge as she interrogates the members of the group in order to discover what happened to the missing man.

Releases on Wednesday, August 27

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's young adult romance series returns for a second season, with a third already confirmed to be releasing next year.

The story follows an orphaned girl called Jackie who's forced to move to Colorado after her parents die. The family she moves in with consists of a huge number of sons and quickly romance blooms. In season 2 Jackie returns after a summer in the city and she has to try to salvage some relationships she's damaged.

Releases on Thursday, August 28

The Thursday Murder Club

(Image credit: Credit: Giles Keyte/Netflix)

Possibly the most anticipated release of the week, The Thursday Murder Club is the star-studded adaptation of a book by British game show host Richard Osman. Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley all star, while Chris Columbus directs.

The Thursday Murder Club is about a group of aging amateur detectives who stumble upon a case that hits much closer to home. They find themselves wrapped up in a murder that is bigger than they expected and could put them in harm's way.

Releases on Thursday, August 28

Two Graves

(Image credit: Netflix)

Next up we travel to Spain for the new crime series Two Graves, which will appeal to fans of Euro-thrillers.

Set in Andalusia, Two Graves follows on from the disappearance of two 16-year-old girls. Two years after their strange vanishing, after the case is closed, the grandmother of one of them picks up the investigation for herself and a quest that slowly turns into a crusade for revenge.

Releases on Friday, August 29

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

(Image credit: Netflix)

We're ending the week with a true crime documentary movie that focuses on cyberbullying, and one in which Netflix's promotional material seems coy to mention the actual original case.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is apparently about a young girl who, along with her boyfriend, begins receiving strange and harassing text messages. This continues for several months and when authorities get involved, their findings turn the case on its head.