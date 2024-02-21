The Thursday Murder Club movie: everything we know

The Thursday Murder Club movie will see Richard Osman's smash-hit book coming to the big screen.

In early 2020, Amblin revealed they had acquired the worldwide movie rights to the first Thursday Murder Club book, ahead of its publication. The book went on to become a best-seller and spawned a number of sequels that saw his septuagenarian super-sleuths tackling even more cases.

Richard Osman recently teased his next book series, We Solve Murders, and he's let slip that the new thriller's already been snapped up by Netflix, but we're still impatiently waiting to see his first laugh-out-loud mystery brought to life.

Here's everything we know about the Thursday Murder Club movie right now,

At the time of writing, we don't yet know when The Thursday Murder Club movie will hit our screens.

However, given a new update from the author, we don't expect the movie to arrive soon, as filming has not even started. It was previously slated to begin shooting in September 2023, though the Hollywood strikes meant it got pushed back.

Osman has since given a new update about the progress on the movie. Appearing on This Morning on February 20, 2024 (when he revealed his latest thriller had been picked up by Netflix), he said the Thursday Movie Club movie will "hopefully [be] filming this August".

The Thursday Murder Club movie cast

Could Dame Judi Dench be set to star in The Thursday Murder Club movie? (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Richard Osman has remained tight-lipped about The Thursday Murder Club movie's cast.

On This Morning, he teased there's 'amazing casting news which I'm not allowed to say', adding 'but certainly one of the cast is someone who people always say to me, 'Is so-and-so going to be in this film?'

Presenter Craig Doyle suggested Judi Dench as a possible star, prompting Osman to joke: "Craig, you will not get it out of me!"

The only other detail he revealed about the cast was: "One of the names is someone I never would have thought of in a million years but is absolutely brilliant, so I'm incredibly excited about it."

Back in November, Osman was quizzed about the cast on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. The two hosts guessed either Dench, Helen Mirren or Bill Nighy could be set to star, and Osman cryptically responded: "You've certainly got one right".

Hopefully, we'll find out who will be playing Elizabeth Best, Ron Ritchie, Joyce Meadowcraft and Ibrahim Arif — the book's four crime-solving — soon.

Plot

We'd expect the plot of The Thursday Murder Club plot to follow the events of the book.

The first novel introduced us to Coopers Chase, a peaceful retirement community where four unlikely friends (Ron, Elizabeth, Joyce and Ron) meet up once a week and discuss unsolved murders at the titular club.

When a shady property developer is found dead on their doorstep, the four friends find themselves caught in the middle of their first live case, and set about trying to catch the killer.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, and with The Thursday Murder Club movie yet to begin shooting, we doubt a trailer will surface anytime soon.

The Thursday Murder Club books

Osman has penned a total of four Thursday Murder Club books so far, each of which sees the gang unravelling a new mystery.

