Wake Up Dead Man: everything we know about Knives Out 3

Benoit Blanc is set to take on his most dangerous case yet as Knives Outs 3, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is on the way. Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig are reuniting for the hit mystery franchise, which is set to debut in 2025.

Johnson, who has made his love for mystery stories in the vein of Agatha Christie and others known, has crafted a modern day version of Hercule Poirot with Craig in the character of Blanc (even as Kenneth Branagh has kept Poirot alive on the big screen with new adaptation of Christie classics) first with Knives Out and then in its sequel, Glass Onion. Both movies were fun, twisty, critical hits, which only ratchets up the excitement for the detective's next case.

Find out everything you need to know about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery right here.

While it has been confirmed that Wake Up Dead Man is going to premiere in 2025, the specific date is still a mystery.

The only bit of information we have on the movie's timeline came from Johnson, who on May 24 shared on social media that Wake Up Dead Man was "about to go into production."

If they stick with the strategy of the first two movies, Wake Up Dead Man could arrive around the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, which in 2025 is November 27.

We also don't know at this time if Netflix, who is producing the movie, will plan to release Wake Up Dead Man in movie theaters like they did with Glass Onion, or if they will only make it available to watch on the streaming platform. If they want to give it a chance to be nominated for an Oscar though, like both previous movies were, then it will need a theatrical release.

If you want to watch either of the first two movies as you get ready for Wake Up Dead Man, Knives Out is available via digital on-demand platforms in the US and UK, while Glass Onion is streaming on Netflix globally.

Wake Up Dead Man cast

The only casting information we know right now is Daniel Craig is set to return to the role of Benoit Blanc. Aside from playing James Bond, this has become Craig's most recognizable role.

As for who is joining him, we don't know, as each movie focuses on a new mystery with an entirely new set of characters save for Blanc. But we can bet that it is going to be star-studded.

Knives Out had a cast that featured Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Johnson and Jaeden Martell.

The Glass Onion cast was made up of Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

As casting for Wake Up Dead Man is announced we’ll update this post.

Wake Up Dead Man plot

The only details regarding the plot of Wake Up Dead Man come from the teaser that Johnson shared to reveal the title, where Craig's Blanc describes the case as "my most dangerous case yet."

Wake Up Dead Man trailer

As the movie is only just getting into production, we're a long way from seeing any actual footage shared in a trailer. But you can check out the title announcement video that Johnson shared and features some Craig voice over right here:

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcIMay 24, 2024

Rian Johnson movies

The Knives Out franchise has been keeping Johnson busy in recent years, but he has many other fan-favorite movies on his resume. Here is a complete look at his filmography as a director:

Brick (2005)

The Brothers Bloom (2008)

Looper (2012)

Star Wars: Episode VIII —The Last Jedi (2017)

Knives Out (2019)

Glass Onion (2022)

Johnson has also directed some great TV in his career, including three classic episodes of Breaking Bad and three episodes of Poker Face, for which he is also the creator.