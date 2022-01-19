'Ripley' - Plot, cast, trailer and everything we know about Andrew Scott's new drama

Andrew Scott fans won't want to miss Ripley, a new eight-part TV adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel 'The Talented Mr Ripley' for Showtime and Sky Atlantic.

The Sherlock and Fleabag star will play Tom Ripley, a young grifter in 1960s New York who's hired by a wealthy man to convince his wayward, hedonist son to return home from Italy.

Those who've seen Anthony Minghella's 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley, which starred Jude Law and Matt Damon, might be familiar with the tale, yet writer and director Steven Zaillian is set to breathe new life into the story. Here's everything we know so far...

When will Ripley be on TV?

With filming taking place in Italy in October 2021, so a 2022 release could be on the cards. Once a release date is confirmed, we'll be sure to let you know. The series will air on Showtime in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Johnny Flynn stars as Dickie Greenleaf (Image credit: Getty)

What's Ripley about?

The first series of this show follows Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf, who's living a comfortable, trust-funded ex-pat life in Italy, to return home. Yet Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

Who stars in Ripley?

Andrew Scott, who played Moriarty in hit BBC series Sherlock, starred opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag and has also appeared in His Dark Materials, stars in the lead role, yet there's plenty of other talent on show.

Johnny Flynn, who played David Bowie in rock biopic Stardust, stars as Dickie Greenleaf, while Dakota Fanning (Oceans 8, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) plays Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability.

Meanwhile actor and musician Eliot Sumner (No Time To Die) also has a recurring role as a friend of Dickie's who becomes suspicious of Tom.

Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood (Image credit: Getty)

What else do we know about Ripley?

The series is based on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling 1955 novel, The Talented Mr Ripley, the first of five 'Ripley novels'. The remaining books could become the basis for any future series, if the show is recommissioned.

Highsmith's famous book has been adapted for the screen many times, most recently in 1999, in Anthony Minghella's BAFTA-winning film that starred Matt Damon as Tom Ripley, Jude Law as Dickie Greenleaf and Gwyneth Paltrow as Marge Sherwood.

Showtime's new series will be directed by Steven Zaillian, who won an Oscar for his efforts after penning the screenplay for Schindler’s List and also wrote and directed the acclaimed HBO series The Night Of.

Is there a Ripley trailer?

Not yet, but when one arrives we'll be sure to post it here. In the meantime, here's the trailer for Anthony Minghella's 1999 film.