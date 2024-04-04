Ripley episode 2: confessions

Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) has gone from a life of petty crime in New York City to Italy's idyllic Amalfi Coast, all thanks to the wealthy Greenleaf family. In the first episode of Ripley, Tom pretends to randomly bump into Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) rather than explain he has been sent to Europe to convince the wannabe artist to return home. Almost immediately in Ripley episode 2, "Seven Mercies," Tom confesses the reason why he has actually come to Atrani, and Dickie reacts with understanding rather than anger.

By revealing this scheme, Dickie trusts Tom more than he previously did and doesn't think Tom should worry about taking his father's money. In turn, Dickie suggests Tom forgo the expensive hotel to stay at his palatial cliffside villa. It couldn't be going better if Tom tried.

However, while Tom is undoubtedly getting a slice of the good life, certain parts of his identity are causing Dickie's nearest and dearest to question Tom's motives.

Dickie's artwork and meeting Freddie Miles

Eliot Sumner in Ripley (Image credit: Netflix)

Tom gives Dickie the items from Brooks Brothers sent by Dickie's parents. Dickie immediately makes fun of the paisley robe he wrongly assumes his mother picked out — it was Tom who was enamored by this print.

Taste also comes into play when Dickie shows Tom his art studio. Suffice it to say, he is not the budding artist he thinks he is. Luckily, Tom can mostly fake an enthusiastic enough reaction to these attempts. The pair then visit Marge (Dakota Fanning), who is working on her travel memoir, and they mention their plan to go to Naples.

In the city, Tom sees his first Caravaggio painting, and Dickie tells the story of how Caravaggio murdered a man and became a fugitive. Dickie offers to take Tom to Rome, where the best Carvaggio paintings hang.

They run into Dickie's friend Freddie (Eliot Sumner), who thinks he knows Tom from somewhere. Tom denies a connection, and much like Marge, Freddie is suspicious. Freddie invites Dickie to the Alps for Christmas but doesn't extend the invite to Tom.

After hearing a moving performance of Mina's "Il cielo in una stanza," the pair continue their Naples adventure. Tom thinks Dickie is scammed by a pretty young woman who claims she can't get home and needs a taxi fare. Dickie isn't bothered as she was beautiful. "I like girls," Tom says in a somewhat unconvincing manner.

On the way home, Tom tells Dickie Freddie is a fraud as he's not a playwright but simply someone from money. Tom also demonstrates his impersonation skills by perfectly mimicking Freddie's English accent.

Marge warms to Tom

Dakota Fanning in Ripley (Image credit: Netflix)

When they return to Atrani, Tom thinks he is being followed, and his assumption is correct, but it has nothing to do with Dickie. Instead, Carlo (Renato Solpietro) offers money if the pair takes a suitcase to Paris with no questions asked. Dickie is against this idea, whereas Tom thinks it's fine. Somehow, Tom comes across as worldly-wise when dealing with other petty criminals, but incredibly naive here as he doesn't clock that Carlo is connected (aka Mafia). Or if Tom does notice, he pretends otherwise.

Tom asks Dickie not to tell Marge as he suspects she doesn't like him. Dickie thinks all Tom needs to do is to make a genuine effort to get her on board. Later, when Marge mentions she is struggling with her book, Tom says he might have some helpful advice, as he used to work at Random House. While he wasn't an editor, he claims he read plenty of manuscripts. Marge is game and gives her draft over to him.

From Tom's pained face, as he reads, it appears that Marge's writing is as good as Dickie's art. However, she takes his multiple edit suggestions very well, saying she knows how to progress with it.

Imitating Dickie

Andrew Scott in Ripley (Image credit: Netflix)

Tom has gained both Dickie and Marge's trust, and the couple is blissfully unaware that Tom has been spying on them. Tom also opens Dickie's mail from the bank (and then glues the envelope shut to cover his snooping) and takes note of his account number. Tom had already returned Dickie's pen before he noticed it was gone and wrote to Mr. Greenleaf asking for more money.

While in the villa alone, he practices his conversational Italian with the assistance of a vinyl guide. In Dickie's office, he stares at the Picasso some more. He then types "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog," a phrase that uses every letter in the alphabet. Tom notices the "e" key is not aligned correctly. This typewriter could be the key to impersonating Dickie in the future — particularly in letters to his parents.

Tom then ventures into Dickie's bedroom and strips naked before putting on Dickie's clothes, where he has an imaginary conversation in which he breaks up with Marge. Tom captures Dickie's cadence, repeating snippets of earlier chats. Unfortunately, Dickie walks in during this role-play and asks that Tom takes off his clothes.

Outside, Dickie tells Tom, "I am not queer. I think you think I am." However, Marge thinks Tom is gay. Tom believes this is a sign of Marge's jealousy, but he also analyzes how much Dickie truly loves Marge — which is not at all. Tom offers to leave because he doesn't want to come between Marge and Dickie, but Dickie says that isn't necessary.

Despite the embarrassment of Tom getting caught pretending to be his host, a smile creeps across Tom's face. That is because he has got Dickie to admit he doesn't love Marge, and he even refers to their romance as a friendship. But how long will Dickie let Tom stay now that the cracks are beginning to show?

All episodes of Ripley are now available to stream on Netflix.