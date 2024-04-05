Ripley episode 8: can Tom Ripley get away with murder?

Italian painter Caravaggio has been a source of interest in Ripley ever since Dickie (Johnny Flynn) first asked Tom (Andrew Scott) if he was a fan. While Tom was undoubtedly lying when he originally professed enthusiasm, he has become a Caravaggio expert by Ripley episode 8. Dickie tells the story of the murder Caravaggio committed at the age of 35 in episode 2, and the finale, "Narcissus," opens with a flashback to the night in 1606 when this crime occurred. As the story cuts between the 17th and 20th centuries, creator Steven Zaillian highlights the parallels between Caravaggio and Tom.

Now, Tom is living in Venice, not as a fugitive but as someone plotting his next moves carefully. Pretending to be Dickie afforded him a life that he felt was out of reach, but returning to his true identity hasn't been as bad as he probably thought it would be. But he must make big swings to avoid the same fate as Caravaggio.

Find out what happens in the Ripley finale by reading our detailed recap below.

Venice living

Tom has found the perfect palazzo to embrace Venice living, and the opulent spot comes with a butler and a housekeeper as part of the rental agreement. The front door is on the canal, adding to the grand visual. Tom has grown facial hair and goes shopping to grab a new ashtray, a book on Caravaggio and a plain robe with white piping to replace the paisley one that belonged to Dickie.

While Tom settles into Venice, the cops in Palermo and Rome are blaming each other for Dickie's disappearance. The hotel clerk tells the police "Dickie" asked for the Tunis timetable, and he also comments that he seemed depressed. Ravini does a press conference about the search for another missing American.

Now is the time for Tom to resurface, presenting himself to the local police station as someone who is not missing or dead. The Venice cop takes his passport and only return it after Inspector Ravini interviews Tom. But Ravini has already met Tom when he was pretending to be Dickie so how will he make him believe they are two different people?

Inspector Ravini meets Tom Ripley

Caravaggio's signature chiaroscuro, expertly balancing light and dark, inspires Tom to buy new lightbulbs to create a dimmer atmosphere. He also purchases a curly dark wig and fashions a fake beard. We never get to see a close-up of Tom's disguise; instead, we see what Ravini does. It's impressive, considering his time and resources. Tom also makes sure not to wear any of Dickie's clothing (including the tell-tale ring).

During the interview, Tom explains he traveled to small towns before visiting Venice and missed the story about the bloodstained boat. Ravini explains Dickie has presumably left the country and gone to North Africa. Tom brushes off this assumption and wonders if he hasn't simply gone off to paint.

Ravini also mentions the witness in Rome who likely saw Dickie and Freddie (Eliot Sumner) the night Freddie was murdered. As a rebuttal, Tom brings up the check forgery, wondering if someone has harmed Dickie. Ravini says the check wasn't forged as Dickie's typewriter proves it was Dickie that wrote it. Ravini wonders if Freddie and Dickie argued, but Tom doesn't confirm this. Ravini thinks Dickie and Freddie are lovers, and Tom's answers and avoidances are helpful to the inspector.

Tom makes an interesting acquaintance

Andrew Scott and John Malkovich in Ripley (Image credit: Stefano C. Montesi/Netflix)

In the wake of Tom resurfacing as himself, he gets invited to all the best parties in Venice, though Tom has utter disdain for this crowd. One art dealer wants to represent Dickie as a killer's paintings are worth more (like Caravaggio). He meets kindred spirit Reeves Minot (John Malkovich) at this soiree, who is equally bored with how the wealthy spend their time.

A surprise visit from Marge isn't what Tom had planned, but Marge has been selling her story about "the playboy fugitive" to magazines, which no doubt boosts her writing career. Marge makes her way over to Tom's palazzo, explaining she has been with Dickie's dad (who has a low opinion of Tom).

The suicide theory comes up, but Marge doesn't think someone about to die by suicide would cash their traveler's checks. Tom sticks the knife in by asking if Marge had sent any mean letters while Dickie was in Palermo, knowing full well she did.

Despite their differences, Tom asks Marge to stay, and she accepts. Marge notices a party invitation from Pegeen Guggenheim and insists they go. Much to Tom's annoyance, a drunk Marge wants to get a gondola home, but he realizes too late he doesn't have the front door key. Tom hops the fence and goes to the back entrance. When he opens the front door, he has an opportunity to push Marge into the canal but doesn't kill her.

Suicide theory

Tom receives a telegram from Mr. Greenleaf (Kenneth Lonergan) the following day, wanting to meet. Mr. Greenleaf thinks Marge is tiring and using Dicke. He asks Tom if he thinks Dickie killed himself? Tom admits Dickie did seem under some stress.

Back at Tom's place, Marge is looking for a needle and thread to fix her bra and finds Dickie's ring in Tom's room. Tom mentions Dickie gave it to him for safekeeping and picks up the ashtray just in case Marge doesn't believe him. Luckily, Marge feels it's a sign that Dickie did take his own life and wants to tell Mr. Greenleaf.

The same private investigator (Bokeem Woodbine) who found Tom in New York has arrived in Venice and asks to speak to Tom. Tom says Dickie couldn't love Marge because he loved Tom. But Tom says he rejected him, calling Dickie "pathetic." A letter from Dickie to his landlady (written by Tom) explains his depressed state of mind, which makes a strong case for suicide. As a parting gesture, Mr. Greenleaf tells Tom to keep the ring.

Later, Tom meets Minot, a fellow forger with a British passport for Tom in the name of Mr. T. Fanshaw. Tom has used this identity to hide Dickie's Picasso, which he is free to pick up.

Marge did write her book and mailed a copy to Inspector Ravini, and the dedication is to Dickie, complete with a photo of the real Richard Greenleaf. Meanwhile, Tom Ripley is long gone.

While Ripley is billed as a limited series, the story is left wide open to adapt the rest of Patricia Highsmith's Tom Ripley novels.

All episodes of Ripley are now available to stream on Netflix.