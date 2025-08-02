New on Netflix August 2-8: only four new shows and movies hit Netflix this week but one is huge
Of course Wednesday is coming on Wednesday
It happens to the best of us: most weeks Netflix has such a long list of new releases that I can only cover a fraction in this weekly round-up, but now and then, there's barely enough to populate a list.
Between Saturday, August 2 and Friday, August 8, only four new releases are joining Netflix's library, so my usual list is going to be a little shorter than usual. I only include brand-new Netflix Originals, not third-party titles added to the service, as these programmes are available worldwide.
Sometimes the Netflix Originals I include are worthy of our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, and one of the new releases this week is a hugely-anticipated sequel series, so there's definitely going to be something to watch.
So let's find you something worth watching on Netflix this week...
Beyond the Bar
Starting the week off (on a Saturday, which is rare for Netflix) is the new Korean drama series Beyond the Bar. This seems to have a strange release schedule which mirrors its Korean release: an episode every Saturday and Sunday for several weeks.
Beyond the Bar is set in Korea's legal word, and it's about a young rookie lawyer who starts to work for a big law firm. He finds his strong sense of justice challenged by the intricacies and moral gray areas of the work he has to do.
- Premieres on Saturday, August 2
SEC Football: Any Given Saturday
Netflix subscribers are no stranger to sports documentary series, with a new one landing every other week, and this time around there's SEC Football: Any Given Saturday which releases on Tuesday, August 5.
This series follows college footballers in the South Eastern Conference (hence, SEC) over the course of their 2024 season. You'll get to see players on the pitch and relaxing between games behind-the-scenes, to see what it's like being a college football player.
- Releases on Tuesday, August 5
Wednesday season 2
The smash-hit TV show returns when Wednesday season 2 releases; the first four episodes release on Thursday, August 6 and the last four on Thursday, September 3.
This Addams Family prequel follows young Wednesday Addams as she attends the Nevermore Academy and season 2 sees her attend another year of school. She also has to solve a mystery along the way. A long list of new faces join her along the way, with many recognizable celebrity actors joining the cast.
- Part 1 releases on Wednesday, August 6
Stolen: Heist of the Century
The second Netflix documentary this year about a jewel theft, Stolen: Heist of the Century is a doc movie about a well-known noughties crime that releases on Friday, August 8.
Stolen: Heist of the Century looks at a 2003 robbery in Antwerp which saw hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of diamonds stolen in a surprisingly capable heist. No-one's ever been sure how the crime was actually committed but according to Netflix, that's finally going to change with the movie revealing it for the first time. As you can imagine, not a single diamond was ever recovered from the heist.
- Releases on Friday, August 8
