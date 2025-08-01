Providence Falls Part 1: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Providence Falls is the newest trilogy of movies coming to Hallmark Channel during the annual Summer Nights celebration.

The Providence Falls trilogy follows a police detective, Cora, whose new partner is actually her long lost love who has been reincarnated. Over the course of three weeks, their love story will span space and time as Cora is faced with her past colliding with her present. Will she end up finding true love in the end?

Here's everything we know about Providence Falls Part 1.

Providence Falls Part 1 premieres Saturday, August 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus. The second installment of the Providence Falls trilogy will air on Saturday, August 9, and then the trilogy will come to its conclusion on Saturday, August 16.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

Providence Falls Part 1 premise

Here's the premise of Providence Falls Part 1 from Hallmark Channel: "Newbie police detective, Cora, is partnered with visiting detective, Liam, on her first case. Little does she know, Liam is her reincarnated love here to change her fate."

Providence Falls Part 1 cast

Providence Falls features Katie Stevens (A Christmas Open House) as Cora, Lachlan Quarmby (He's Not Worth Dying For) as Liam and Evan Roderick (Spinning Out) as Finn.

Providence Falls Part 1 trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Providence Falls below.

Preview - Providence Falls: Chance of a Lifetime - 3 Part Special Event - YouTube Watch On