The Conjuring: Last Rites — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

There have been few horror franchises this century as popular and successful as The Conjuring. But all good things come to an end, which is the case with The Conjuring: Last Rites, the 2025 new movie are set to mark the final chapter in this horror series.

Beginning with 2013’s The Conjuring, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson have starred as real-life paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, portraying them in three Conjuring movies and a couple of spin offs (the Annabelle and The Nun horror movies). But The Conjuring: Last Rites is based on one of the final investigations by the Warrens.

Read on for everything that you need to know about The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Playing first exclusively in movie theaters, The Conjuring: Last Rites premieres in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world on September 5.

The Conjuring: Last Rites cast

As mentioned, Farmiga and Wilson return as the Warrens. Farmiga is an Oscar-nominated actress for Up in the Air, who is also known for The Departed. Wilson is also the star of another horror franchise, Insidious, as well as appearing in the Aquaman movies.

Also set to star in The Conjuring: Last Rites are Mia Tomlinson (The Beast Must Die) as Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy; Ben Hardy (Love at First Sight) as Judy’s boyfriend, Tony Spera; and Steve Coulter (Oppenheimer), who returns as Father Gordon.

Others in the cast include Rebecca Calder (House of the Dragon), Elliot Cowan (Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes), Kíla Lord Cassidy (The Wonder), Beau Gadsdon (A Gentleman in Moscow), John Brotherton (Fuller House) and Shannon Kook (Reacher).

The Conjuring: Last Rites plot

Warner Bros. has not shared many details on the plot aside from this description:

“The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.”

However, from what we see in the trailer we can infer that this movie is based on the Smurl family case, which took place in 1986 and followed a family that believed their house was possessed by demons. In the movie it looks like Ed and Lorraine discover that they have a past connection to the demon.

The script was written by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The Conjuring: Last Rites trailer

Watch the trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites directly below:

The Conjuring: Last Rites | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Conjuring: Last Rites director

The director for The Conjuring: Last Rites is someone well versed in the franchise, as Michael Chaves helms the picture. He’s previously directed two movies in the Conjuring franchise, 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and 2023’s The Nun II.

The Conjuring: Last Rites behind the scenes

Warner Bros. Pictures subsidiary New Line Cinema is behind The Conjuring: Last Rites, along with The Safran Company and Atomic Monster Production. James Wan and Peter Safra are producers.

Other creatives behind the scenes include director of photography Eli Born, production designer John Frankish, editors Elliot Greenberg and Gregory Plotkin, visual effects supervisor Scott Edelstein, visual effects producer Eric Bruneau, costume designer Graham Churchyard and composer Benjamin Wallfisch.