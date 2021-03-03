The Beast Must Die — release date, trailer, plot, cast and all you need to know

Thriller The Beast Must Die, starring Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo, is arriving soon.

The drama is based on a 1938 novel by poet Cecil Day-Lewis, and follows the quest of a bereaved mother to bring the man she thinks killed her son to justice. Here's everything you need to know...

The Beast Must Die premieres May, 2021 on BritBox in the UK. It will then be shown later on AMC in the US.

The Beast Must Die plot

After learning that the police investigation into the fatal hit-and-run of her son, Martie, on the Isle of Wight has been dropped, Frances Cairns secretly vows to find her son’s killer herself.

Following a trail of clues, Frances tracks down Lena, the suspected other passenger in the car at the time of the accident. Sparking a friendship with Lena under the cover story of needing research for a fake novel she’s writing, Frances manages to find out that the person driving the car on that fateful day may have been Lena’s brother-in-law, George Rattery.

With some gentle manoeuvring, Frances manages to get an invitation to Lena's sister Violet's birthday party. Arriving at George’s palatial home Frances finally gets to lay eyes on who she believes is her son’s killer and also meets Joy, George’s sister.

Elsewhere, DI Nigel Strangeways, suffering from PTSD after the recent death of his colleague DI Shannon Dixon, arrives on the Isle of Wight where he has been transferred to take over from the recently deceased DI Geraghty at Newport Police Station.

He is the one to tell Frances that the case into Martie’s death has been deemed No Further Action. Meanwhile, after a tense appearance at the memorial of DI Dixon, Strangeways learns that his deceased colleague’s sister, Niamh, has decided to file a complaint against the police for negligence. This is the last thing Strangeways wants to be dragged into right now.

The Beast Must Die cast

Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men, Chernobyl) plays George Rattery and Geraldine James plays his sister Joy.

Cush Jumbo plays bereaved mother Frances Cairns and Billy Howle plays DI Strangeways.

Is there a trailer for The Beast Must Die?

Yes, one has just dropped!