Why I'm excited for the biggest night in reality TV this year on July 13

As much as I love amazing dialogue, great character development and thought-provoking storylines, I have to admit, I’m a sucker for reality TV. And in an exciting feat, NBCUniversal is about to roll out arguably the biggest night in reality TV this year, today, July 13.

What’s today, you ask? Well, today wraps the hottest show of the summer, while debuting two of the most anticipated series of 2025. Let’s talk about the obvious.

After a roller coaster ride of 30-plus episodes, Love Island USA season 7 finally comes to an end today on Peacock as the finalists and fans learn who has won the season. Admittedly, this hasn’t been my favorite season for a myriad of reasons, including the lack of a Movie Night, the changes in Casa Amor and the increase in mean-spirited comments made by viewers about the cast. However, I’m wholeheartedly rooting for Ace and Chelley to win the season, so I’ll be tuning into the season finale to see what happens.

Leah Kateb and Serena Page on Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Staying on the Love Island train, how could I not be thrilled for the premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which also releases its first episode today on Peacock?

Love Island USA season 6 is without a doubt the best season of the franchise. Key to that is my opinion that the season 6 cast was superb. Obviously, fans and the powers that be at NBCUniversal agree, as Love Island: Beyond the Villa follows many members of the cast as they showcase how their lives have progressed outside the villa. I’m more than ready to see PPG back in action, Aaron come face to face with Kaylor and Kendall rehash the demise of his romance with Nicole.

Bringing up the caboose in my excitement train for July 13 is the debut of the brand-new series Kings Court, the spinoff of the popular Peacock original Queens Court. Now, there are a few differences between the spinoff and its predecessor worth pointing out.

Most noticeably, Kings Court sees three male celebrities comb through woman suitors in hopes of finding “the one.” The kings featured in the show’s inaugural season are Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer and Thaddeus \"Titus O'Neil\" Bullard.

Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer and Thaddeus \"Titus O'Neil\" Bullard in Kings Court (Image credit: Bravo)

Another big difference with Kings Court is all the episodes of the season won’t be available to stream at once on Peacock. In fact, the series is rolling out episodes weekly on Bravo starting July 13 at 9 pm ET/PT. But a Peacock subscription can still be quite helpful in watching the series, as episodes can be watched the day after they air live on the streamer.

Oh, and for those interested, before Kings Court airs its first episode on Bravo, part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 reunion premieres. I have to wonder which of the ladies has the most to answer for because of their antics.

Again, July 13 is a big night for reality TV, and a Peacock subscription allows you to watch it all. Peacock has several options for would-be subscribers.