I think Love Island USA season 7's Chelley and Ace have finals potential, but one person could stand in their way

We’re thankfully back in the swing of things for the summer as Love Island USA season 7 has officially launched. Though things got off to a rocky start, as the season 7 premiere was delayed on Peacock (it was advertised to become available at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, but that turned more into 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT), once Love Island USA season 7 episode 1 hit the streamer, I was locked in.

Usually, the Love Island USA season premiere serves as an orientation of sorts. The new islanders are introducing themselves and getting to know one another, while viewers at home are sizing up who they may find themselves rooting for as the episodes roll out.

Already, I find myself gravitating toward Chelley, Huda, Olandria, Jeremiah and Ace. I’m fully aware that’s almost half the cast, if you include the two late bombshell arrivals at the end of episode 1, but I imagine I’ll narrow down my list to a few favorites as more games are played, people are introduced and hijinks ensue on the island.

In addition to assessing the islanders as individuals, like many fans, I was analyzing the romantic connections being formed. Although it’s way too early for any of the contestants to be head over heels for one another, let alone for the L-word to be dropped (although Huda and Jeremiah did say it to each other by mistake), I already see that Chelley and Ace have the potential to be quite the romantic force on this season. They may possibly even win.

Chelley and Ace on Love Island USA season 7 (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Chelley and Ace kicked things off with quite the meet-cute story. Chelley was standing with the rest of the women islanders and host Ariana Madix, when Ace and Nic entered the villa for the first time. Upon spotting Ace from afar, Chelley was noticeably shocked. Then, as Ace approached the ladies, he locked eyes with Chelley and laughed, “I know you,” before giving her a hug.

Hearing Ace’s statement, Ariana asked for clarification. Ace said they actually met before at a New York club. Chelley and Ace went on to elaborate that they subsequently communicated via Instagram for a little while, but things fizzled out as she was from Orlando and he was from Los Angeles. But the two of them clearly have some unfinished business.

Every time the two came in close proximity of one another, and especially when they kissed, the sparks flew. The pure magnetism was also apparent in their one-on-one convo on day 2. Even though the first coupling saw Ace paired with Yulissa (after she ultimately stole him from Chelley) and Chelley paired with Austin, Ace and Chelley have a gravitational pull that makes them want to keep exploring their connection. Heck, they both pretty much admitted they have more attraction to each other than their respective partners.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I just have to believe that Chelley and Ace will eventually pair up by the next coupling ceremony and really try to continue what they started in The Big Apple. If they manage that, they’d almost be a shoo-in to be one of the final couples standing at the end of the season.

Ace on Love Island USA season 7 (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Having said all of that, one person could be capable of stopping Chelley and Ace from walking in the footsteps of Love Island USA season 6 winners, Serena and Kordell. This person is ironically Ace.

As clear as the connection is between Chelley and Ace, the 22-year-old dancer is respectfully the hot commodity of the season so far. When given the opportunity, every lady (with the exception of Belle-A) has chosen to share a kiss with Ace, and they all seemed to really enjoy it.

Furthermore, when Ace was given the chance to kiss another islander in secret in episode 1, he kissed Chelley, but he also randomly planted one on Huda. My concern is that Ace will have a wandering eye this season and may not wind up being the most respectful of Chelley’s feelings in the way he moves. Chelley seems like the type of person who knows who she is and what she’s willing to accept, leading me to wonder if she’d put up with Ace if he indeed turns out to be the playboy of the season.

But again, it’s early on in the competition, and Ace is exploring his options as he should. So he could eventually lock in with Chelley, forgo all the extra attention and stop paying attention to other women, which I want to happen. Let’s just hope Chelley and Ace solidify things before the infamous Casa Amor.

Love Island USA season 7 streams exclusively in the US on Peacock.