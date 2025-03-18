Love Island 2025: latest news, host, narrator and everything we know
Get ready for another summer of flirting, fun and fake tan on Love Island 2025.
Love Island 2025 is heading to ITV this summer, and now that Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman have been crowned winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025, we can look forward to heading back to Mallorca for a brand new summer of love as season 12 arrives.
Once again we will see a fresh batch of singletons all looking for love in the famous villa - but who will we be adding to our Love Island UK winners list?
Here is everything you need to know about Love Island UK 2025...
Love Island 2025 release date
We don't have an official date for Love Island 2025 yet, but in previous years the series has traditionally launched in early June, so it is thought this year will be the same.
Usually the summer series lasts around eight weeks.
As soon as we have a release date from ITV we will update this guide.
Love Island 2025 cast
We should find out who will be heading into the villa in the coming months, as soon as we have a confirmed line up, we will add it to this guide.
Love Island 2025 host
Once again Maya Jama will be back for presenting duties. Maya has been a hit with viewers since she took over from Laura Whitmore in 2023.
Maya is also usually on hand on Sundays for Love Island: Aftersun where she discusses all the latest goings-on in the villa with her panel of star guests, and it is thought the the spin off show will return again this year.
Love Island 2025 narrator
Once again comedian Iain Stirling will be back with his brilliant voiceover, having provided his hilarious one-liners since the series started back in 2015.
How can I apply for Love Island 2025?
The applications for Love Island 2025 are still open - have you got what it takes to find love on TV? If you think you're perfect for the show, you can apply here.
Is there a trailer for Love Island 2025?
Not yet, it is a little early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide. In previous years we usually get a first-look trailer around May.
Who won Love Island 2024?
Mimii and Josh were crowned the winners in the 2024 live final, narrowly beating series favorites Ciaran and Nicole. Jaws dropped in the villa when Maya Jama announced the news, especially because the pair had only been a couple for two weeks. Sadly it was announced in October 2024 that the pair have now split.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
River City becomes second soap axed in 2025 already
Casualty spoilers: Will Flynn Byron fire a Holby ED doctor on his first day?