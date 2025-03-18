Love Island 2025: latest news, host, narrator and everything we know

Love Island 2025 is heading to ITV this summer, and now that Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman have been crowned winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025, we can look forward to heading back to Mallorca for a brand new summer of love as season 12 arrives.

Once again we will see a fresh batch of singletons all looking for love in the famous villa - but who will we be adding to our Love Island UK winners list?

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island UK 2025...

We don't have an official date for Love Island 2025 yet, but in previous years the series has traditionally launched in early June, so it is thought this year will be the same.

Usually the summer series lasts around eight weeks.

As soon as we have a release date from ITV we will update this guide.

Love Island 2025 cast

We should find out who will be heading into the villa in the coming months, as soon as we have a confirmed line up, we will add it to this guide.

Love Island 2025 host

Maya is back for the 2025 series of Love Island. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Once again Maya Jama will be back for presenting duties. Maya has been a hit with viewers since she took over from Laura Whitmore in 2023.

Maya is also usually on hand on Sundays for Love Island: Aftersun where she discusses all the latest goings-on in the villa with her panel of star guests, and it is thought the the spin off show will return again this year.

Love Island 2025 narrator

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again comedian Iain Stirling will be back with his brilliant voiceover, having provided his hilarious one-liners since the series started back in 2015.

How can I apply for Love Island 2025?

The applications for Love Island 2025 are still open - have you got what it takes to find love on TV? If you think you're perfect for the show, you can apply here.

Is there a trailer for Love Island 2025?

Not yet, it is a little early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide. In previous years we usually get a first-look trailer around May.

Who won Love Island 2024?

Mimii and Josh were crowned the winners in the 2024 live final, narrowly beating series favorites Ciaran and Nicole. Jaws dropped in the villa when Maya Jama announced the news, especially because the pair had only been a couple for two weeks. Sadly it was announced in October 2024 that the pair have now split.