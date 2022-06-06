Laura Whitmore — things you didn’t know about the Love Island presenter

Laura Whitmore has become a much-loved part of ITV2’s cult dating show Love Island over the last few years, but there is a lot more to know about the presenter than delivering the drama from the famous Mallorca villa.

The popular Irish TV presenter, radio broadcaster, model, and author has been in the entertainment industry for 14 years, after beating hundreds of other hopefuls to become the face of MTV news in 2008.

Since then, Laura’s career has gone from strength to strength, and her personal life is looking pretty rosy too. In 2020, she married Edinburgh-born comedian Iain Stirling, who’s best known as the voice of of Love Island, and the couple welcomed a baby daughter the following year.

But what else is there to know about Laura? Let us tell you…

Laura Whitmore studied journalism at university

Born on 4th May 1985 in Dublin, Laura Whitmore grew up in the coastal town of Bray in County Wicklow. She has two half-brothers, and is particularly close to her mum, Carmel.

After attending Loreto secondary school, Laura did a degree in journalism at Dublin City university and completed a four-month internship at an Irish newspaper. Although she realised life as a hard-hitting news reporter wasn’t for her, Laura discovered she had a knack for interviewing and decided to pursue music journalism instead.

Laura Whitmore is best known as the host of ITV2 dating show, Love Island. (Image credit: ITV)

She won a competition to become an MTV presenter

Laura’s big break came in April 2008 when MTV launched a campaign called Pick Me MTV, to find a fresh new talent to become the face of MTV news. The competition was fierce, with 300 applicants all battling it out to land the dream job, and Laura triumphed.

For her audition, she presented a story on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, impressing the panel of judges made up of Emma Willis, Alesha Dixon and Trevor Nelson. Victory sealed, Laura moved to London and has carved out a multi-faceted career for herself.

As well as having fronted shows such as ITV2’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, and Survival of the Fittest, she’s a team captain on Celebrity Juice, has her own BBC 5 Live radio show, and is an award-winning screenwriter (for her debut short film Sadhbh).

She’s a published author

Inspired by her own lucky break, Laura decided to pen a book inspiring others to pursue their dreams. The title of her debut work, No One Can Change Your Life Except For You, is a line from the 1990 hit song, Hold On by Wilson Phillips, which has special meaning to the Irish star.

As well as being it on the first album she owned, Laura wrote the empowering lyrics on a chalkboard in the Camden flat she lived in when she first moved to London. Including the presenter’s personal, and often hilarious stories – ranging from overcoming insecurities, to pregnancy, the book opens with ‘She’, a poem Laura wrote for women everywhere.

The book was released on International Women’s Day in 2021 and went on to become a Sunday Times bestseller, receiving rave reviews from critics.

She got married in secret

When you’re in the public eye it can be hard to keep your private life, well, private. But Laura seems to be doing a pretty good job of protecting what’s sacred to her. Take her wedding to Scottish comedian and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling for example. When the Celtic couple tied the knot in November 2020, instead of signing a lavish deal with a celeb mag, they opted for an intimate, low-key ceremony in Dublin City Hall.

Laura, who looked stunning in a chic white trouser suit and pearl headband, only released a photo of their big day a couple months after it had taken place. Alongside the beautiful shot of the happy couple and their dog Mick, she wrote: "A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony. We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got.” Ahhh.

She’s a proud mummy

In 2020, Laura revealed she and Iain were expecting a baby. Announcing the happy news on her Instagram account, the star posted a sweet shot of a Guns N’ Roses baby grow, emblazoned with their song lyric Sweet Child of Mine.

The couple’s daughter was born in March 2021, and Laura and Iain have made the conscious decision to keep their child out of the spotlight, not sharing any images of her face. It’s rumoured the music-loving couple chose the trendy moniker Stevie Re for their little bundle of joy, although neither has ever publicly confirmed this.

She loves a TikTok dance

When coronavirus hit in 2020 and the world went into lockdown, Laura and Iain, like millions of others, found a way to beat the pandemic blues – by busting a move on TikTok.

The couple showcased their dance skills on the video sharing service, with a series of choreographed routines. Laura was a natural, but let’s not forget she’s had previous experience, being a contestant in the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The presenter was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, and was the sixth celeb to be eliminated from the competition.

She has a pub in her back garden

If Laura fancies a trip to her local she doesn’t have to go further than the back yard. The presenter and her other half Iain decided to bring the entertainment to them by building a boozer in the garden of their North London home.

The pub, which is named The Snug, looks amazing – with its cosy lighting and tartan-covered seats. It has Guinness on tap, spirits, beers and an array of non-alcoholic beverages. We want to go round for a good old knees up!

Her pet dog is famous too

Mick, the little white pooch who is a Maltipoo (a cross between a Maltese and Toy Poodle) has accompanied Laura on many a work gig over the years – and even appeared with her and Iain on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox. The couple regularly post cute snaps of their canine companion on their Instagram accounts, accompanied by the hashtag #mickspics.

Speaking to Pets Pyjamas blog , Laura said her beloved Mick brings her so much joy, “It’s hard to explain – he creates a lovely atmosphere wherever he is. His little face is so welcoming after a long tough day and he gives the best cuddles.” However, don’t be totally deceived by that adorable little face, Mick can be mischievous scamp and once peed on a member of Brit rock band, Artic Monkeys. Naughty boy!

Laura Whitmore’s fact file

Frequently asked questions about the TV and radio presenter...

How old is Laura Whitmore? Laura Whitmore is 37, she was born on 4th May 1985.

Is Laura Whitmore married? Yes, Laura is married to Scottish comedian, Iain Stirling, who’s narrated the UK series of Love Island since its start in 2015.

Does Laura Whitmore have any children? Laura and Iain welcomed their baby daughter in March 2021.

Where was Laura Whitmore born? Laura was born in Dublin, Ireland.

How tall is Laura Whitmore? Laura is 5 foot 5.