Who does the voiceover for Love Island UK?

It’s hard to imagine Love Island without comedian Iain Stirling's brilliant voiceover, but while we are all used to his hilarious one-liners, his career in comedy happened purely by chance.

While studying for a law degree, Iain tried his hand at stand-up, and it wasn’t long before his talent was recognised. Presenting roles with kids’ channel CBBC soon followed, before Iain was offered the Love Island gig which has turned him into a household name.

Iain seems to have the hot goss on the show’s contestants, but what is there to know about him?

Who is Iain Stirling?

Iain Stirling is a Scottish comedian, best known for his hilarious voice-over on the UK version of the popular reality show, Love Island. Iain was born and raised in Edinburgh, which is home to the iconic Fringe — the largest arts festival in the world.

He started doing stand-up whilst studying Law in his final year at Edinburgh University, making the final of the Paramount Funniest Student competition. And in August 2099, he was the runner-up of the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year, finishing behind winner, Joe Lycett — who has also gone on to carve out a successful career in performing.

Where have I seen Iain Stirling before?

Quite a few places! Iain has been on our screens since 2009, when he landed his first TV gig as a presenter on the CBBC channel alongside his canine sidekick Hacker T. Dog. He was an instant hit with the young viewers and went on to host two series of whacky kids’ series, The Dog Ate My Homework.

In 2019, he featured as one of the six comedians on the TV show Comedy Bus, and took his co-stars back to explore his native city of Edinburgh. As well as being the host of ITV2’s comedy entertainment show CelebAbility, Iain made history as a member of the first all-male panel on ITV’s Loose Women, and allowed cameras into his living room to take part in Celebrity Gogglebox alongside wife Laura Whitmore. More recently, the multi-talented Scot has starred in the sitcom, Buffering, which he co-wrote with fellow funny man, Steve Bugeja.

A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How long has Iain Stirling been narrating Love Island?

Iain has been on board since the first series of the cult reality dating series aired back on June 7th 2015. With seven series under his belt, he’s as much part of the show as the gorgeous guys and girls, who enter the iconic Mallorca villa hoping to find their perfect match.

With his distinctive accent and light-hearted mickey taking, Iain adds his hilarious commentary to all the contestants’ latest shenanigans. And after learning a little about this years’ line-up, which includes legendary footballer Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma Owen, he’s been busying preparing a list of jokes.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times (opens in new tab), he revealed: "Me and Mark [Busk-Cowley] who write it, we have 100 million percent been sending jokes back and forth to each other that involve the footballer Michael Owen. There's some absolute doozies in there. And then we found out that one guy is a fishmonger, so like there's gonna be so many fish puns, it's gonna be ridiculous." Bring on the banter!

A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is Iain Stirling married to?

Iain is married to the Irish broadcaster, model and actress Laura Whitmore, who is the host of UK’s Love Island. The couple are rumoured to have met at an ITV party back in the summer of 2016, and went Instagram official the following year.

Having always tried to keep their relationship out of the limelight, Iain and Laura got engaged on the quiet, then married in an intimate ceremony held at Dublin City Hall in November 2020. They live together in North London with their 16-month-old daughter and adorable Maltipoo pup, Mick.

Iain Stirling and wife Laura Whitmore. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Has Iain Stirling won a BAFTA?

Yes, Iain is the proud recipient of one of the prestigious golden heads. The comedian scooped the Best Children’s Presenter Award at the 2017’s Children’s BAFTAs ceremony, for his work on CBBC comedy panel show The Dog Ate My Homework. And the following year he had another trophy to add to his collection, winning the RTS Scotland’s On-Screen Personality award.

What is his book called?

Iain’s debut book has a rather cheeky title – Not F*cking Ready to Adult, which he dubbed as a ‘totally ill-informed guide to life’. Reflecting on his journey to becoming a grown-up, Iain investigates why millennials (someone who reached adulthood in the early 21st century) seem to have an unfortunate reputation for being self-obsessed, overly-sheltered egomaniacs, and whether they’re simply misunderstood. He also shares stories from his own upbringing and reflects on his struggles to be part of the ‘real world’.

A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Does Iain Stirling go on tour?

Iain is a regular on the UK comedy circuit, and has recently completed his latest touring show, titled Failing Upwards. Originally scheduled for 2020, dates for the tour had to moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iain’s got a busy next couple of months ahead with his Love Island duties, and currently has no other stand-up shows scheduled. But rest assured, he’s bound to be back on the road with fresh new material in the future. Just watch this space!

A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Iain Stirling’s fact file

Frequently asked questions about the comedian…

How old is Iain Stirling? Iain Stirling is 34, he was born on 27th January 1988.

Is Iain Stirling married? Yes, Iain married TV and radio presenter Laura Whitmore in November 2020. The couple work together on Love Island UK – Laura is the show’s host, and Iain its narrator.

Does Iain Stirling have any children? Iain and wife Laura have one daughter, who was born in March 2021.

Where was Iain Stirling born? Iain was born in Edinburgh, Scotland.

How tall is Iain Stirling? Iain Stirling is six foot two.