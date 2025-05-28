Love Island 2025 release date finally confirmed — and it's much sooner than you think

There's great news for Love Island fans because we will soon be heading back to Mallorca for a brand new summer of love as Love Island 2025 arrives.

Once again, we will see a fresh batch of singletons all looking for love in the famous villa as season 12 begins - but who will we be adding to our Love Island UK winners list?

The series, which will air on ITV2 every evening, will be arriving back on our screens on Monday, June 9 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. The series usually arrives in June, and last year the series finished in July, and it is thought that this series will be the same.

Once again Maya Jama will be back for presenting duties for the main show, as well as on Sundays for Love Island: Aftersun where she discusses all the latest goings-on in the villa with her panel of star guests.

We also know that comedian Iain Stirling will be back with his brilliant voiceover, having provided his hilarious one-liners since the series started back in 2015.

While we are still waiting for the official line up to be announced, ITV has promised 'plenty of twists' as the new series launches with a new trailer that takes us behind the scenes at ‘Love Island HQ’.

In the trailer, super chic boss Maya is seen meeting with her team, in a fittingly Love Island-themed boardroom, brainstorming for a summer full of twists and turns.

Dismissing some of the ideas, Maya is looking for something extra for this series, which marks a decade of the show - and it seems we are in for a treat as Maya promises this series will be bigger and better than ever.

Watch Love Island 2025 on ITV2 every evening Monday - Saturday at 9pm.