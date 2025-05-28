Love Island 2025 release date finally confirmed — and it's much sooner than you think
Get ready for another summer of romance as Love Island 2025 returns.
There's great news for Love Island fans because we will soon be heading back to Mallorca for a brand new summer of love as Love Island 2025 arrives.
Once again, we will see a fresh batch of singletons all looking for love in the famous villa as season 12 begins - but who will we be adding to our Love Island UK winners list?
The series, which will air on ITV2 every evening, will be arriving back on our screens on Monday, June 9 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. The series usually arrives in June, and last year the series finished in July, and it is thought that this series will be the same.
Once again Maya Jama will be back for presenting duties for the main show, as well as on Sundays for Love Island: Aftersun where she discusses all the latest goings-on in the villa with her panel of star guests.
We also know that comedian Iain Stirling will be back with his brilliant voiceover, having provided his hilarious one-liners since the series started back in 2015.
While we are still waiting for the official line up to be announced, ITV has promised 'plenty of twists' as the new series launches with a new trailer that takes us behind the scenes at ‘Love Island HQ’.
In the trailer, super chic boss Maya is seen meeting with her team, in a fittingly Love Island-themed boardroom, brainstorming for a summer full of twists and turns.
Dismissing some of the ideas, Maya is looking for something extra for this series, which marks a decade of the show - and it seems we are in for a treat as Maya promises this series will be bigger and better than ever.
Watch Love Island 2025 on ITV2 every evening Monday - Saturday at 9pm.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
