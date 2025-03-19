Celebrity Big Brother 2025: latest news, rumoured line up, hosts and everything we know

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is back as a fresh set of celebrities get ready to move into the Big Brother house for a new series of the reality show.

Following the success of Big Brother UK 2024 on ITVX and ITV2, our new celebs will leave their glitzy homes behind to be locked inside the house where they will live under the watchful eye of Big Brother and try to avoid being nominated for eviction.

Here's everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother 2025...

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother is just around the corner, and as soon as we get an official start date we will add it to this guide.

Last year the main show was followed by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live on ITV2. The companion show saw our hosts going over all the latest gossip and revealing unseen extra footage along the way and it is thought the series will return again this year.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 housemates

While the official line-up for this year's series is yet to be announced, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive as famous faces are linked to the show.

Here are a few of the names rumoured to be taking part - from Olympic gold medalists and soap favourites to Love Island stars...

James Bye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

James Bye might have only just left EastEnders after his character, Martin Fowler, was killed off in the soap's 40th anniversary, but there are rumours he could be back on our screens soon in Celebrity Big Brother.

Jack P Shepherd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd - who is best known for his role as Weatherfield's David Platt has also been linked to the show. Could he be following in the footsteps of his good friend and Corrie co-star Colson Smith, who starred in the 2024 series?

Danny Beard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been hinted that RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard has signed up for the show. Danny, who is Daniel Curtis away from the stage, is no stranger to Celebrity Big Brother fans, having appeared on the spin-off show Late and Live last year.

Daley Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Double Olympic gold winner Daley Thompson has reportedly been in talks with Big Brother bosses - but could be he joining this year's lineup?

Chris Hughes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2017 Love Island star Chris Hughes is said to have signed up for this year's series. After his reality TV stint, Chris now works as a TV sports correspondent and it is believed his huge social media following will attract a younger audience to the show.

Rebekah Vardy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been rumoured that Rebekah Vardy is hoping to follow in nemesis Coleen Rooney's footsteps after her I'm A Celebrity 2024 stint and try her hand at another reality TV show. A source told OK! magazine: "It's looking very likely that Rebekah Vardy could be doing Celebrity Big Brother. And Becky will be hoping very much to emulate Coleen's success in the jungle, and turn public opinion around totally, with a stint on the show."

Tommy Fury

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Professional boxer Tommy Fury has been linked to the show after producers were reportedly looking to boost ratings with a high-profile signing. Could we be seeing him in the diary room soon?

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 hosts

(Image credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best are thought to be returning for the new series.

When the pair were confirmed as the new Big Brother hosts ahead of the show's reboot in 2023, AJ Odudu said: "I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will Best added: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

David Potts for Celebrity Big Brother 2024. (Image credit: ITV)

Reality TV personality David Potts was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2024, beating Fern Britton, Nikita Kuzmin, Louis Walsh and Colson Smith.

During dinner in the final show, Potts thanked the other finalists for 'letting me be me' during his time in the house, adding: "I genuinely did not think I would be in a house with 12 people who I actually genuinely really, really liked".