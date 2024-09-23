Big Brother 2024 finally gets a start date — and it's sooner than you think

There is great news for Big Brother 2024 fans because the start date for the new series has finally been announced.

ITV has confirmed today (Monday, September 23) that the new season will air from Sunday, October 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

The new series will kick off as always with the Big Brother: Live Launch, when we get to meet the latest batch of housemates preparing to move into the nation’s most iconic house. Last year Big Brother aired nightly at 9 pm (except Saturdays) across six weeks and it is thought this year's series will follow the same format.

It was announced back in the summer that following the huge success of Big Brother 2023, which saw the show return to our screens for the first time in five years, the show had been renewed for another season by ITV.

Celebrity Big Brother was also a huge hit when it aired in March this year and saw reality TV personality David Potts crowned the winner after beating Fern Britton, Nikita Kuzmin, Louis Walsh and Coronation Street favourite Colson Smith to the top spot.

It has also been confirmed that TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star AJ Odudu and her close friend and Dance, Dance, Dance presenter, Will Best, will return to host the new series. The pair will split hosting duties on the main show, chatting to housemates about all the latest goings-on in the Big Brother house and presiding over the live evictions.

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best are back. (Image credit: ITV)

Following the same format as last year, in addition to the main Big Brother show we will also be treated to Big Brother: Late & Live also returns to ITV2 and ITVX each evening, bringing us unmissable action alongside hilarious discussions and deliberations with a star-studded panel of celebrity guests.

Big Brother: Live Stream will also return to screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX, allowing fans to watch live footage from the house into the small hours after Big Brother: Late & Live.