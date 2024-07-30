Big Brother 2024: hosts, first look trailer and everything we know

Following on from the huge success of Big Brother 2023, which saw the show return to our screens for the first time in five years, we now have Big Brother 2024 to look forward to - and its arrival is just around the corner.

It was announced during the Love Island 2024 live final that the show would be returning to ITV for a second run, and with it came the first look at the rebranded famous Big Brother eye, which is just as bright and colourful as always, but this time on a yellow background.

Here's everything we know so far about Big Brother 2024...

While we don't have an exact release date for Big Brother 2024 yet, we do know the series will return in the Autumn and will air on SR2 on ITV2 and ITVX.

Last year Big Brother 2023 launched in early October and aired nightly at 9pm (except Saturdays) across six weeks. It is thought that this year's series will follow the same format, but we will update this guide as soon as we know more.



Big Brother 2024 hosts

AJ Odudu and Will Best will return for another series. (Image credit: ITV)

After proving popular with viewers last year, TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star AJ Odudu and her close friend and Dance, Dance, Dance presenter, Will Best, will return to host.

The pair will split hosting duties on the main show, chatting to housemates about all the latest goings-on in the Big Brother house and presiding over the live evictions.

Speaking of their favorite moments from Big Brother history Will said: “David’s Dead”. It had it all. It was hilarious, dramatic, tragic, poignant…all in one rollercoaster reality TV episode. AJ added: My favourite moment of all time is the legendary housemate Nikki Grahame’s iconic outbursts; God rest her soul. She gave us unforgettable diary room moments like ‘Who is she?’ and ‘the mountain of cornflakes’. It doesn’t get more iconic than that."

It is also thought that Marcus Bentley (the original voice of Big Brother UK) will be returning as the series' narrator.

Is there a trailer for Big Brother 2024?

Yes, we only have a teaser trailer at the moment, but the clip reveals a new look for the Big Brother eye logo - which this series is made out of marbled paint.

Take a look below...

Big Brother Returns to ITV2 this Autumn! - YouTube Watch On

Big Brother 2024 housemates

It's a bit early to know who will be living in the Big Brother house this Autumn, but as soon as names are announced we will update this guide.

Who won Big Brother 2023?

Jordan was our Big Brother 2023 winner. (Image credit: ITV)

Lawyer Jordan Sangha from Scunthorpe was crowned Big Brother 2023 winner in the live final on November 17, 2023. AJ and Will announced the news during the special episode, revealing that nearly six million public votes had been cast to decide the winner. "I haven't the foggiest idea [why they voted for me] but I'm delighted they did", said Jordan. "The money will be nice, won't it?".