Big Brother season 27: release date, results and everything we know about the reality series

It's not the summer without 24/7 live feeds and HOH competitions. That's right, it's time for Big Brother 27, and after AI took over the house in Big Brother 26, it's time for a whole new theme, house and Houseguests.

This time around, the theme is "Summer of Mystery" as the Houseguests enter the "Hotel Mystère." As they unlock the house's secrets, they will move closer to the grand prize at the end of the season.

Season 27 also promises the most programming in Big Brother history with supersized 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays and the all-new Big Brother Unlocked behind the scenes series on Friday nights.

Here's what we know about Big Brother season 27.

Big Brother season 27 premieres July 10. The show will air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT. The Thursday eviction show will be live for East Coast viewers and delayed for the West Coast. This year will feature the premiere of the behind the scenes special, Big Brother Unlocked, airing every other Friday (time TBA) beginning July 25. The BB Live Feeds will once again be available for Paramount Plus subscribers, and you can tune in to the live feeds for free on Pluto TV.

Big Brother season 27 will air live on CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to live stream the show via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows live via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount Plus, and Paramount Plus subscribers will also have access to the 24/7 Live Feeds once the season begins.

Big Brother season 27 premise

It's a "Summer of Mystery" at the Hotel Mystère. Houseguests will compete for prizes, food and status in the house in hopes of avoiding eviction for a chance to take home the grand prize at the end of the season.

Take a look at some of the key details of the Big Brother season 27 house:

Mystery Hotel Theme : The Big Brother house is transformed into a suspense-filled hotel, complete with secrets, hidden passageways and a mysterious vibe that sets the stage for a summer of intrigue.

: The Big Brother house is transformed into a suspense-filled hotel, complete with secrets, hidden passageways and a mysterious vibe that sets the stage for a summer of intrigue. Reception Area : Houseguests are welcomed by a wall of 75 key boxes, some filled with skeleton keys and other clues that might reveal themselves later in the game …

: Houseguests are welcomed by a wall of 75 key boxes, some filled with skeleton keys and other clues that might reveal themselves later in the game … Living Room Chess Guardians : Towering 22-foot walls and a balcony lined with giant plaster chess pieces (bishop, queen, king, knight) watch over the house, adding a regal and strategic flair.

: Towering 22-foot walls and a balcony lined with giant plaster chess pieces (bishop, queen, king, knight) watch over the house, adding a regal and strategic flair. Attic Bedroom of Oddities : Beds made from wooden crates, rubber masks on the walls and haunted artifacts like a black knight’s helmet and diving suit make this room a spooky treasure trove.

: Beds made from wooden crates, rubber masks on the walls and haunted artifacts like a black knight’s helmet and diving suit make this room a spooky treasure trove. Sleeper Car Bunk Room : Behind a secret entrance, this train-themed bedroom straight out of a murder mystery novel contains bunkbeds for six Houseguests (the first time the BB house has had bunk beds since season one!) and a sleek Art Deco design.

: Behind a secret entrance, this train-themed bedroom straight out of a murder mystery novel contains bunkbeds for six Houseguests (the first time the BB house has had bunk beds since season one!) and a sleek Art Deco design. Rooftop Garden Kitchen : The kitchen and dining area mimic a rooftop garden with ivy-covered walls, sunset skies and a 10-foot round garden party table under string lights.

: The kitchen and dining area mimic a rooftop garden with ivy-covered walls, sunset skies and a 10-foot round garden party table under string lights. Secretive “Wine Cellar” : A moody, bottle-lined cellar (with no actual wine, sorry Houseguests) is a perfect spot for whispering secrets and plotting moves.

: A moody, bottle-lined cellar (with no actual wine, sorry Houseguests) is a perfect spot for whispering secrets and plotting moves. Victorian Conservatory Lounge : A lush, plant-filled room with a 13-foot green velvet lounge and a plum tree, ideal for quiet strategy sessions.

: A lush, plant-filled room with a 13-foot green velvet lounge and a plum tree, ideal for quiet strategy sessions. Venom Lounge and Poison Bar : Upstairs, snakes slither across the wallpaper in a moody lounge featuring a “Poison Bar,” (don’t worry, there is no actual poison) a velvet daybed and ravens stealing party lights.

: Upstairs, snakes slither across the wallpaper in a moody lounge featuring a “Poison Bar,” (don’t worry, there is no actual poison) a velvet daybed and ravens stealing party lights. Boxing Ring Gym: The gym includes a full boxing ring, heavy bag and workout gear – great for blowing off steam and staying in top sleuthing shape.

Big Brother season 27 host

Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host of Big Brother season 27. Chen Moonves has been with the series since its inception.

Chen Moonves was a member of The Early Show on CBS before moving to The Talk in 2010. Now, she's best known for her work on Big Brother and her famed catchphrase, "but first."

Big Brother season 27 cast

We haven't heard details about the cast just yet but as soon as we have more information, we'll have it for you right here.

Big Brother season 27 results: Head of Household winners, evicted Houseguests

Stay tuned for weekly Big Brother seaosn 27 updates once the show kicks off.

Big Brother season 27 trailer

Get ready for Big Brother season 27 with a tour of the new house below.