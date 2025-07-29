The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series
The newcomers to The Challenge universe should excite show fans.
The Challenge: Vets and New Threats marks another historic time for The Challenge franchise, as this go-around makes 41 seasons of the reality TV competition series. It continues to be the US’ longest-running reality competition show, which debuted even before Survivor.
In the brand-new season of the series, show vets will compete with a new crop of competitors, all with the goal of winning the grand prize in mind. Want to know more about what you can expect to see?
Here’s everything we know about The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats.
The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats release date
The Challenge: Vets and New Threats premieres on Wednesday, July 30, at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.
The Challenge season 41 airs live exclusively on MTV. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you can watch MTV on live TV services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Episodes become available to stream on-demand via the MTV website and app.
Season 41 is also expected to become available to stream on Paramount Plus, but as of publication, we don’t know when that will happen. Additionally, we also anticipate season 41 will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK, but again, we don’t have a specific release date.
The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats premise
Here is the official synopsis of the season:
"For 40 seasons, generations of battle-hardened Veterans have fought relentlessly for the ultimate prize: the title of Challenge Champion. This season, fresh faces and new threats have entered the arena with one goal: upend the old order and take it all. The Vets, driven by legacy and pride, will need to adapt fast. Their established hierarchy is crumbling, and leaning on past alliances, and experience is no longer reliable — it’s about navigating the ever-shifting landscape of alliances, betrayals and unknown threats. To win, Veterans and New Threats will be forced to work together, unless they’re forced to turn on each other. Nothing is guaranteed."
The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats cast
With TJ Lavin back to host the season, here are the New Threats and the Vets competing.
New Threats
- Jake Cornish (Love Island UK season 7)
- Ben Davis (boxer)
- Leo Dionicio (Love Island: USA season 5)
- Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle season 3)
- Will Gagnon (Are You The One? season 9)
- Justin Hinsley (Cheer)
- Cedric Hodges (Big Brother season 25)
- Yeremi Hykel (The Amazing Race season 35)
- Blue Kim (Big Brother season 25)
- America Lopez (Big Brother season 25)
- Adrienne Naylor (Married at First Sight: UK season 8)
- Sydney Segal (Survivor season 41)
- Ayoleka "Leka" Sodade (Canada's Ultimate Challenge season 2)
- Dee Valladares (Survivor season 45)
- Gabe Wai (WWE)
- Tay Wilcoxson (Big Brother Australia season 15)
The Vets
- Michaela Bradshaw
- Aviv Melmed Bruno
- Turabi "Turbo" Çamkiran
- Theo Campbell
- Derek Chavez
- Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
- Aneesa Ferreira
- Leroy Garrett
- Nany González
- Olivia Kaiser
- Derrick Kosinski
- Ashley Mitchell
- Nia Moore
- Rogan O'Connor
- Cara Maria Sorbello
- Chris "CT" Tamburello
The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats trailer
Check this trailer and super trailer for the brand-new season.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.