The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

The Challenge: Vets and New Threats marks another historic time for The Challenge franchise, as this go-around makes 41 seasons of the reality TV competition series. It continues to be the US’ longest-running reality competition show, which debuted even before Survivor.

In the brand-new season of the series, show vets will compete with a new crop of competitors, all with the goal of winning the grand prize in mind. Want to know more about what you can expect to see?

Here’s everything we know about The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats.

The Challenge: Vets and New Threats premieres on Wednesday, July 30, at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

The Challenge season 41 airs live exclusively on MTV. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you can watch MTV on live TV services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Episodes become available to stream on-demand via the MTV website and app.

Season 41 is also expected to become available to stream on Paramount Plus, but as of publication, we don’t know when that will happen. Additionally, we also anticipate season 41 will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK, but again, we don’t have a specific release date.

The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats premise

Here is the official synopsis of the season:

"For 40 seasons, generations of battle-hardened Veterans have fought relentlessly for the ultimate prize: the title of Challenge Champion. This season, fresh faces and new threats have entered the arena with one goal: upend the old order and take it all. The Vets, driven by legacy and pride, will need to adapt fast. Their established hierarchy is crumbling, and leaning on past alliances, and experience is no longer reliable — it’s about navigating the ever-shifting landscape of alliances, betrayals and unknown threats. To win, Veterans and New Threats will be forced to work together, unless they’re forced to turn on each other. Nothing is guaranteed."

The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats cast

C.T., The Challenge (Image credit: MTV)

With TJ Lavin back to host the season, here are the New Threats and the Vets competing.

New Threats

The Vets

Michaela Bradshaw

Aviv Melmed Bruno

Turabi "Turbo" Çamkiran

Theo Campbell

Derek Chavez

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Aneesa Ferreira

Leroy Garrett

Nany González

Olivia Kaiser

Derrick Kosinski

Ashley Mitchell

Nia Moore

Rogan O'Connor

Cara Maria Sorbello

Chris "CT" Tamburello

The Challenge season 41: Vets and New Threats trailer

Check this trailer and super trailer for the brand-new season.

The Challenge: Vets and New Threats Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On