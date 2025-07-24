MasterChef 2025 gets speedy release schedule with the first 3 episodes dropping on BBC iPlayer on the same day

After the BBC officially confirmed it will be airing the new series of MasterChef, it has now been revealed that the first three episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer on August 6.

The BBC is stripping episodes across the week, with the first episode of the amateur series airing on Wednesday, August 6 at 8 pm, with episode two on Thursday, August 7 at the same time, and then a third on Friday, August 8 at 8.30 pm. It seems likely it will follow the same pattern the following week. All three of those episodes will be made immediately available on iPlayer on August 6.

There had been plenty of speculation that the BBC wouldn't screen MasterChef 2025 at all, with both presenters, Gregg Wallace and John Torode, being sacked.

The BBC is yet to decide whether to broadcast a Christmas special and a celebrity series. Explaining why it had decided to show the new series, the BBC said: "After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August. MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it. In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.

“At this stage we have not taken a decision on the celebrity series and Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year, and we will confirm our plans later in the year.

“Most importantly MasterChef is a brilliant, much-loved programme which is bigger than any one individual. There are many talented, dedicated and hard-working people who make the show what it is. It will continue to flourish on the BBC and we look forward to it returning stronger than ever in the future."

Headlines about Wallace’s alleged misconduct emerged during the production of series 21.

According to BBC News, Wallace told PA News Agency that he is "deeply sorry for any distress" he caused, after 45 of the 83 allegations about his behaviour on MasterChef were upheld in a report by an independent law firm.

Gregg said in his statement that "none of the serious allegations against me were upheld. I challenged the remaining issue of unwanted touching but have had to accept a difference in perception, and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused. It was never intended."

BBC News reported that John Torode was also sacked as MasterChef presenter after an allegation against him using "an extremely offensive racist term" was upheld as part of the same inquiry.

John took to social media to explain that the remarks were allegedly made in 2018 or 2019 and that he had "absolutely no recollection of any of this and I do not believe that it happened".

After it was announced he had been sacked from the series, he added: "I have no recollection of what I am accused of. The inquiry could not even state the date or year when I am meant to have said something wrong. Celebrity MasterChef, which I recently filmed with Grace Dent, along with two fantastic Christmas specials, will be my last. Personally, I have loved every minute of working on MasterChef, but it is time to pass the cutlery on to someone else."

MasterChef 2025 starts on Wednesday, August 6, at 8 pm.