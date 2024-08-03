Next Level Chef season 4: everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition

Gordon Ramsay's innovative cooking show Next Level Chef was picked up at Fox for two more seasons. The news comes after the UK version of the show was cancelled in March 2023.

Next Level Chef features chefs from a variety of backgrounds coming together to compete on teams under a celebrity mentor. Each week, the teams battle for a spot in the top-level kitchen (the stage features three kitchens on top of each other) where they have access to top-level equipment and ingredients. The other two teams work on two lower levels, with the equipment and ingredients making things a bit harder for them the further down they go.

"I’m so thrilled that we'll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to Fox. It's the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we're excited to continue to raise the bar," Ramsay said in a statement upon the show's renewal.

We're looking forward to finding out where Next Level Chef season 4 will be filmed. The third season was filmed in Ireland while season 2 was filmed in Las Vegas.

Here's what we know about Next Level Chef season 4.

Next Level Chef season 4 will be released at midseason on Fox. We'll let you know once we know more information about an exact premiere date.

All three prior seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Next Level Chef airs live on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Next Level Chef season 4 cast

Gordon Ramsay serves as host, mentor and executive producer. Ramsay, known for his hit series Hell's Kitchen, is one of the most widely known and recognized celebrity chefs on the planet. His trademark in-your-face outbursts are known to strike fear in the hearts of competitors, but behind the gruff exterior, he's a very nice guy who does a lot to support the chef community.

We don't know who will join Ramsay as co-judges in season 4, but in the past, his co-judges have been Richard Blais and Nysesha Arrington.

Next Level Chef season 4 premise

We don't have the synopsis of Next Level Chef season 4, but here's what we know from season 3:

"Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

"With a level playing field, Ramsay opened the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar!

"New this season, Next Level Chef features three audition rounds, challenging three groups of eight chefs with experience that ranges from professional chef to home cook to social media culinary superstar. In the premiere episode, the eight social media stars battle it out on the three kitchen levels. Only five chefs will advance to join the teams of mentors Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nysesha Arrington and compete for the grand prize of a 1-year mentorship and $250,000."

Next Level Chef season 4 trailer

There's no trailer for Next Level Chef season 4 but as soon as one is available we'll add it in right here.