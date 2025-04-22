24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 — release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Food Network series
Chefs will be cooking around the clock in the new season of the Food Network culinary competition.
It's time to get back into the kitchen for a round-the-clock culinary competition in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, the innovative cooking reality series that turns up the heat for a full 24-hours. The series joins other shows on Food Network including Spring Baking Championship season 11 and House of Knives.
Hosts Michael Symon and Esther Choi return with a new group of eager chefs with varying levels of experience who will undertake 24 food challenges in 24 consecutive hours. The winner will take home a cash prize of $75,000.
"24 in 24 is a wild ride — we knew having a culinary competition play out over 24 hours in real time would be risky, but the experiment could not have gone better and delivered our newest hit,” Betsy Ayala, head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release. “Season two is even more unpredictable, these chefs are using every drop of skill, confidence and adrenaline to make it through a whole new gauntlet of challenges, making this show a must-watch."
Here's everything we know about 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2.
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 release date
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 premieres Sunday, April 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with episodes available to stream the following day on Max. You can also stream the first season on Max as well.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 premise
Here's the synopsis of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 from Food Network:
"The culinary world’s most ambitious and grueling competition is back for a second season this spring with the return of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, hosted by Michael Symon and Esther Choi. Shot in real time, the hosts have gathered a group of 24 talented and fearless chefs for 24 challenges over the course of 24 straight hours. Skill, creativity and stamina are tested while the clock never stops — and only one competitor will survive to become the last chef standing and win $75,000. The challenges are divided into eight shifts that reflect the all-consuming intensity of a chef’s daily life, with each focusing on a different skill like speed, resourcefulness, artistry and adaptability in front of guest judges. With contenders ranging from Gen Z prodigies and renowned restaurant chefs to Food Network veterans and an Iron Chef, the 24 in 24 arena is filled with culinary stars who must conquer major twists and turns, all while battling fatigue and each other."
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 cast
Celebrity chefs Michael Symon and Esther Choi host 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. They will be joined by expert judges Eric Adjepong (host of Wildcard Kitchen), Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Stephanie Izard, Jet Tila (from best Bite in Town), Bryan Voltaggio, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson.
The 24 chefs competing in the show are:
- Elia Aboumrad
- Brittanny Anderson
- Gabe Bertaccini
- Samantha Cruz
- Leslie Daniel
- Richie Farina
- Ilan Hall
- Stephanie Izard
- Kevin Lee
- Arturo Leighton
- Laurence Louie
- Star Maye
- Kelsey Murphy
- Marc Murphy
- Nini Ngyuen
- Kathleen O’Brien
- Damaris Phillips
- Michele Ragussis
- Zurisadai "Zuri" Resendiz
- Jonathan Sawyer
- Ashleigh Shanti
- Lawrence “LT” Smith
- Bryan Voltaggio
- Dara Yu
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 trailer
There's no trailer for 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, but you can check out a few clips below:
If you've never had pajeon, now is the time! @choibites makes it just like her grandma taught her, but even more crispy.Catch her hosting #24in24: Last Chef Standing, April 27th at 8|7c!Get the recipe: https://t.co/kxTEcw8hoE. pic.twitter.com/2GGarWvDHuApril 18, 2025
Garlic Bread should have its own holiday.@GabeBertaccini is one of the 24 brave contenders on season 2 of #24In24: Last Chef Standing! Tune in for the premiere April 27th at 8|7c. pic.twitter.com/LX9iWUD5bAApril 21, 2025
