BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso — release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Food Network series

Summer is here and it's time to hit the grill. Food Network's finest will be battling for the title of Master of 'Cue in BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso. The series joins other shows on Food Network including Spring Baking Championship season 11 and House of Knives.

"This season has something for everyone, whether you are a professional grill master, a weekend warrior or simply love the smokey char of barbecue done right,” Bobby Flay said in a press release. “Summertime heralds outdoor cooking, and BBQ Brawl celebrates all that entails with a healthy dose of competition to keep it exciting."

Here's everything we know about BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso.

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso premieres Sunday, June 1, at 9 pm ET/PT. The show airs Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with episodes available to stream the following day on Max. You can also stream the first season on Max as well.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso premise

Here's the synopsis of BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso from Food Network:

"BBQ Brawl is back at the Star Hill Ranch in Austin, TX, and Bobby Flay is ready to defend his title against two new captains coming to town to take him down: Maneet Chauhan and Antonia Lofaso. The three culinary heavyweights will mentor teams of the country’s most respected barbeque pitmasters as they go head-to-head in a series of expert grilling challenges. It is the most primal season yet, with everything from live fire cooking to an all-night cook and shocking surprises around every corner. BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso kicks off all the action on Sunday, June 1st at 9pm ET/PT and, over ten episodes, the Brawlers battle it out to impress returning judges Carson Kressley, Rodney Scott and Brooke Williamson, who determine which pitmaster will be crowned the 'Master of ‘Cue' and have their BBQ skills featured on Food Network social platforms."

Here are more details about what you can expect this season:

"This season, the Brawl is wilder than ever, with never-before-seen twists and turns – from a first time-ever Brawlers vs. Captains battle to a global grilling challenge using cooking apparatuses from around the world. The competition continues to heat up as the teams wage war with Old West live fire gear, push their smoker skills to the limit with a baking challenge followed by a meatless feast and attempt to master one of the most challenging techniques in grilling, cooking with the Argentinian Asado Iron Cross. In the end, a surprise elimination sends the remaining Brawlers straight into the finale, where an epic overnight challenge will decide which competitor is crowned this season’s 'Master of Cue.'"

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso cast

Joining Flay this season are Maneet Chauhan and Antonia Lofaso. Lofaso is coming in fresh off her win in Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions.

This season's judges are Carson Kressley, Rodney Scott and Brooke Williamson.

And the Brawlers lined up include Tyler Anderson, Kyle Bryner, Jason Dady, Alexandra Donnadio, Greg Gatlin, Brad Leighninger, Thyron Mathews, Rosalie Bradford Pareja, Orchid Paulmeier, Tim Van Doren, Arturo Ramon and Aarthi Sampath.

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso trailer

Take a look at the promo for BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso below.