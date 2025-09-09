Alison Hammond on Bake Off's Biscuit Week: 'I feel sorry for the bakers, they have to learn quickly!'

After three years of co-hosting C4’s The Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding, the excitement of immersing herself in the glorious world of gingham-clad tables, bucketloads of bunting and a deluge of delicious delicacies still hasn’t worn off for Alison Hammond.

"I’ve never worked on a show where such a cross-section of people come up to talk to me about it. It really brings people together. It’s happy TV. I love it!" says the always bubbly Brummie. "Each series is completely different and this is a lovely, quality season."

Here, as the new run continues with the bakers trying to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith in Biscuit Week, Alison tells us more…

This week, the bakers tackle a slice and bake patterned biscuit for the Signature, a chocolate hobnob Technical and a biscuit time capsule for the Showstopper. Do you think the challenges are tougher than ever this year? "It's a lot harder for these bakers now, I do feel sorry for them, they are amateur bakers but we are treating them like professionals. They just have to learn quickly. But they should enjoy the process and not get inside their heads. They are so good though. There was a moment with Cake Week [in episode one] where we were like, ‘Oh wow, these are great amateur bakers!’"

They really put their hearts and souls into Bake Off, don’t they? "Yes, it’s lovely. They know it could be a life-changing experience – they go in one person and come out another and they've watched the show and seen how other bakers have gone on to do things like publish books. Winning is so important to them. It takes over their lives. Each show is filmed over two days, they're away from their families and are ploughing everything, their whole selves, into those bakes. But they also love each other and don't want anyone to lose."

Alison says this year's challenges are tough for the bakers. (Image credit: Channel 4/Love Productions)

But even though there are some outstanding bakers this time, Paul has admitted to being slightly stingy when dishing out Hollywood Handshakes! "There are hardly any handshakes this year! But they get their Hammond Hugs when they are feeling down, we can't get away from them. To be honest with you, as soon as they come in [the tent] they go, ‘Can I have a hug?’ They just want one straight away now. I'm like, ‘Bring it in bab!’ They like a little cuddle."

Ha! Paul also told us that he got cross when you and Noel tried to encourage him and Prue to keep your favourites in the contest! "I don’t have favourites! But we were getting involved! We try to influence Paul and Prue, but it never works. It is all about the bake at the end of the day. But it’s mad how you'll see someone leave, and you get a frog in your throat. You genuinely fall in love with all the bakers, you can’t help it. We could be replaced at any moment, but the bakers are what's driving the show. They are the stars."

And finally, what do you love about working with Noel? "It’s a dream presenting with Noel. He’s so kind and loving with the bakers but he’s also generous to me. I still get it wrong sometimes and he’ll quietly guide me and help me out. It’s effortless working together. It feels like I’m with my brother. You would probably never put me and Noel together in a room, but it’s just magic. But they say that Noel and I are the naughty ones, and really, it's Paul and Prue. They're the ones who are up late – we're in bed by eight!"

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesday evenings at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK, and in the US new episodes land every Friday on Netflix.