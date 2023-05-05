Paul Hollywood — things you didn't know about the Great British Bake Off judge

Paul Hollywood is a world-renowned baker and celebrity chef and best known for being the only original judge on the hit series The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US).

Now Paul and his fellow GBBO judge Dame Prue Leith are starring in The Great American Baking Show, putting contestants through their paces in a series of tricky challenges.

The third generation of bakers in his family, Paul started out as an apprentice in his father's shop and this year marks his 40th in the industry.

Knowing his brioche from his bagels, Paul is notoriously hard to impress — those piercing blue eyes can spot a soggy bottom from a mile off and his legendary 'Hollywood handshake' is only reserved for a lucky few.

But there's far more to Paul than just being the Bake Off pantomime villain.

Here are a few facts about him you may not know...

Baking was in Paul Hollywood's blood

Paul John Hollywood was born on 1 March, 1966 in Wallasey, Cheshire to parents John and Gillian and is one of three boys.

Raised above his father's bakery, Paul was always destined for a career in dough. “I remember disappearing downstairs and nicking iced buns and all sorts," he told Love Food (opens in new tab). "My dad always smelled of bread when he came in, always covered in flour. That was then attached to me for many years. It became part of my DNA.”

Paul was a pupil at The Mosslands School in Wallasey Village and trained as a sculptor after he left school. Then at 17, his dad offered him £500 to quit art college and join the family chain of bakeries called Bread Winner.

Paul chose the money, but his new job didn't get off to the best of starts...

In a chat with The Guardian (opens in new tab) he revealed: "When I started baking, my dad had me cleaning the loos for six months. I started literally at the bottom!"

Paul's career rose to new heights very quickly

Having started out at his dad's shop in York, by his early twenties, Paul was managing a bakery by himself. From then on, there was no stopping him.

The ambitious Hollywood went on to become head baker at some of the country's most prestigious hotels — including The Dorchester, Chester Grosvenor and Spa and the Clivedon.

Paul then swapped the UK for the sunny climes of Cyprus and worked at of the island's luxury resorts.

After returning home, he launched the Paul Hollywood Artisan Bread Company and started attracting the attention of TV producers. This led to guest appearances on shows such as BBC One's The Generation Game, ITV's This Morning and The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

Bake Off made him a household name

In 2010, Paul got the call to become a judge on new BBC program The Great British Bake Off. His partnership with fellow judge, national treasure Dame Mary Berry was an instant hit with millions of viewers and turned Paul into an overnight celebrity.

He's the only on-screen member of the Bake Off to have been with the show since its launch, making the jump from BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

Paul now critiques contestant's bakes alongside Dame Prue Leith but has admitted he'd have to "think very, very hard" if he was offered his original GBBO gig now because of the scrutiny it's put on his private life.

In an interview with Scala Radio he shared: “Obviously, I love the program, it is one of the best jobs I’ve ever done... but you are watched under a microscope, unfairly so. I find that really difficult because I’m quite a private person."

He added: “There is no school that tells you how to deal with being in the public eye. And however much you think you’re not going to change, it’s impossible to stay the same."

Paul with his fellow Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith. (Image credit: Love Productions)

He has found love twice

Paul met his former wife Alexandra during the time he was a head baker at a five-star hotel in Cyprus. Alexandra also worked at the resort as a scuba diving instructor.

They got hitched on the island in 1997, and share a son called Josh but split at a later date.

Paul is now in a relationship with Melissa Spalding after first meeting at her pub The Chequers Inn back in 2019. It's rumored the pair are set to wed after Paul popped the question last year.

He has a side career as a racing driver

Paul describes himself as a full-time baker and a part-time racing driver. His career in the fast lane began in 2015 when he made his debut in the Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GT4 with fellow racer Andrew Howard.

Paul finished first in class at the GT Cup and at the Dunlop endurance race at Silverstone in July 2017. Later that year he completed his first 24-hour race at the Circuit of the Americas, coming second. He's also raced on the fearsome Nürburgring track in Germany.

“I’m passionate about it," Paul explained in an interview with Radio Times (opens in new tab). "Because when the boss says ‘Your lap times are good’, it is Paul Hollywood who did it, not the baker, me.”

He prefers home comforts

Last year, Paul starred in Channel 4 culinary series, Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico. The three-parter followed him on an adventure exploring the country's culture and history through its authentic cuisine.

Paul threw himself into the experience, sampling fresh cactus, the country's hottest chilli and the perfect taco. He even tried the local delicacy of baked Tarantula, before concluding it had 'no flavour'.

But despite having enjoyed cuisines from all over the world, not to mention thousands of fancy cakes and bakes, Paul likes to stay true to his Liverpudlian roots.

“I'm more of a hearty baker. Give me a sausage roll and a doughnut and I'm happy," he told Love Food (opens in new tab). The humble iced bun is also high up on Paul's list of favourites.

Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico saw the baker sampling interesting local delicacies. (Image credit: Channel 4)

He created the most expensive bread in Britain

Once upon a time, well in 2008 to be precise, Paul created a bread that was said to be the most expensive in Britain.

His almond and Roquefort sourdough loaf was made using grade A flour from a miller in Wiltshire, while the Roquefort cheese was supplied by a specialist in France, costing a whopping £15 per kilo.

The finished product was sold in the swanky department store Harrods, and Paul described it as being the 'Rolls-Royce of loaves'. Now that is what you call sheer luxury!

Paul Hollywood's fact file...

Frequently asked questions about the Great British Bake Off star...

How old is Paul Hollywood? Paul Hollywood is 57. He was born on 1 March, 1966.

Is Paul Hollywood married? Paul Hollywood and his former wife Alexandra divorced in July 2019. He's now rumoured to be engaged to girlfriend Melissa Spalding.

Does Paul Hollywood have any children? Paul and his former wife Alexandra are parents to 21-year-old son, Josh.

Where was Paul Hollywood born? Paul Hollywood was born Wallasey, Cheshire.

How tall is Paul Hollywood? Paul Hollywood is five foot six.

