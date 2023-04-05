The Great American Baking Show: release date, trailer, bakers, judges and everything we know about the series

For those that find themselves not being able to get enough of watching Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith take to the tent to judge amateur bakers in The Great British Bake Off, we have some good news. The Great American Baking Show is here, offering an interesting twist to the British hit series.

Since The Roku Channel acquired the rights to the American versions of the Great British Bake Off franchise, the streamer has already treated fans to the popular winter show The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday. Will the new series follow in its footsteps?

Here’s everything we know about The Great American Baking Show.

The Great American Baking Show premieres on Friday, May 5 on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is a built-in feature in Roku devices in the US. So for those that have such devices, you can simply start streaming the series when it airs.

If you don’t have a Roku device, you can still watch episodes by signing up for The Roku Channel app (opens in new tab). The good news is that it is a free ad-supported service.

Would-be viewers in the UK can tune into The Great American Baking Show by accessing The Roku Channel via a Sky Q, Amazon Fire TV or NOW TV device.

The Great American Baking Show trailer

It looks like Paul and Prue aren’t holding back on their critiques of the bakers. Check out The Great American Baking Show trailer just below.

The Great American Baking Show premise

Just like The Great British Bake Off, The Great American Baking Show sees contestants compete in a series of baking challenges and try their best to live up to the judges’ high expectations. At the conclusion of each week, one of the amateur bakers is crowned star baker while another is eliminated. This process continues on until one contestant is selected as the season’s winner.

The Great American Baking Show bakers

Here is your list of bakers competing in this season of The Great American Baking Show.

Martin Sorge

Nirali Chauha

Stacie Nakamoto

Dyana O'Brien

Susa Simpson

Karis Stucker

Jonathan Gottfried

Sarah Chang

Sean Liu

The Great American Baking Show judges

Taking their turn judging American bakers in the tent for a change are Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Hollywood has served as a judge on The Great British Bake Off since 2010 and Leith replaced longtime judge Mary Berry back in 2017.

The Great American Baking Show hosts

Fresh off their stint hosting The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday, Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry return to host The Great American Baking Show. Kemper is best known for her role as Kimmy Schmidt in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Erin Hannon in The Office. Cherry is known for his role as Dylan in Severance.