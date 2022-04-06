Huge news for Severance fans as show is renewed for second season

Severance season 1 is coming to an end soon, and after last episode's cliffhanger, we're all waiting to find out what happens to our beloved Lumon employees, as their innies hatch a plan to experience life outside the mysterious office.

But even if the finale ends on a cliffhanger too, fans won't need to worry as it has been confirmed that Severance will return for a second season, so we'll have even more episodes to look forward to.

Confirming the news, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ said: "Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters.

"We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two."

Speaking about the renewal, director Ben Stiller added: "It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement."

"It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Kier!"

Adam Scott in Severance. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance has a great cast including Parks and Recreation's Adam Scott as Mark, who heads up the Macro Data Refinement department of Lumon, the mysterious company at the heart of the programme. He's joined by new recruit Helly (Britt Lower), the reserved and obedient Irving (John Turturro) and nerdy Dylan (Zack Cherry).

This department is overseen by the mysterious Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), who we know is also Mark's neighbor, so we still have much to learn about these characters and their true intentions!

Throughout the course of the first series, we've seen more of the characters 'innies' than 'outies', terms used to describe the states of consciousness between the office and the outside world. Innies don't know anything about their outies, and only exist when they're on the severed floor of Lumon, and even then they don't really know much about their jobs or what the company really does.

But they're starting to rebel now, with the most recent episode of Severance seeing them planning to activate the emergency override in the security's office, which they have discovered can awaken their innie on the outside world. Something tells us this is just the start of even more drama, and we can't wait to see it!

Severance season 1 concludes Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+.