Is there going to be The Four Seasons season 2 on Netflix?

The Four Seasons has been perched atop the daily Netflix Top 10 since its debut on May 1. Based on the 1981 comedy written and directed by Alan Alda, the updated series was co-created by Tina Fey and features an all-star cast that includes Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo.

After ending on a cliffhanger, many fans are likely wondering if there will be The Four Seasons season 2? Here's what we know.

We don't know if Netflix will bring the comedy back for a sophomore season just yet, but if it's going to happen we're could learn the show's fate soon enough, especially since it's been performing well on the streamer since its debut.

Though nothing is a sure thing in the entertainment industry these days, we're fairly confident that Netflix could, and should, bring the show back for another season because the first season sets up the perfect story and we've laid out our vision for what that story could be.

SPOILERS ahead for both the series and the movie.

Unlike the movie version of The Four Seasons, where the entire cast lives to tell about their adventurous year, capped off with a surprise pregnancy, in the series Carrell's Nick dies in the penultimate episode, leaving his new girlfriend, Ginny (Erika Henningsen), his ex-wife Annie (Kerri Kenny-Silver) and his friends, couples Kate (Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) behind to mourn. In the final moments of the last episode of the season, Annie reveals that Ginny is pregnant.

Now, with Nick gone, we can see an exciting story setting up where Nick's friends gather to support Ginny through her pregnancy. In a comedic twist, it's the perfect time to flip the story so that the middle-aged friends interact with Ginny's much younger friend group, whom we met briefly in episode 7.

Whether the new story fits in the year leading up to the child's birth, or perhaps the clock starts once the child is born, it would be a fun way to see how the friends come together to help build a community with the woman their dearly departed friend loved before his untimely death. There would also be lots of opportunities for Carell to appear in flashbacks so that he can be part of the show despite his character's death.

Of course, this is all speculation and we have no idea what's in store for a potential second season if it gets a green light, but the important thing is whether or not Netflix gives The Four Seasons a chance to continue telling the story that so brilliantly came to life in the first season.

The Four Seasons season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix.