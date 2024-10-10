Nobody Wants This season 2: everything we know about the Kristen Bell comedy series

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This

Thankfully Netflix won't "let it go" (yes, a shameless Frozen pun), as Kristen Bell's breakout comedy Nobody Wants This returns for Nobody Wants This season 2.

The series, also starring Adam Brody, follows an agnostic sex and relationship podcast host who falls for a charming Jewish rabbi. As their relationship blossoms, they soon realize their vastly different backgrounds make intertwining their lives a bit complicated. However, when it's all said and done, the conclusion of Nobody Wants This season 1 sees the couple declare their love for one another and they're determined to make it work. They just aren't sure what that means going forward, but they'll have time to figure that out in the new episodes.

Here's everything we know about Nobody Wants This season 2.

A release date for the new season hasn't been announced yet. However, Netflix has promised it's one the way via a video announcement. Check it out below.

Nobody Wants This | Season 2 Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Those hoping to watch episodes of Nobody Wants This need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Nobody Wants This season 2 cast

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This (Image credit: Netflix)

To date, no casting changes have been announced ahead of Nobody Wants This season 2. With that being stated, we expect all the season 1 players to return.

Kristen Bell stars as Joanne. Shooting to superstardom due to her roles in Heroes and Veronica Mars, in recent years, Bell has gained notoriety for her comedic chops starring in things like The People We Hate at the Wedding and the Emmy-nominated The Good Place.

Starring opposite Bell in the new show as Noah is Adam Brody. The actor famously played Seth in The O.C., and most recently has been seen starring in American Fiction, River Wild, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Rounding out the Nobody Wants This cast are Justine Lupe (Succession) as Morgan, Paul Ben-Victor (Diarra from Detroit) as IIan, Tovah Feldshuh (Harlan Coben's Shelter) as Bina and Timothy Simons (Don't Worry Darling) as Sasha.

Nobody Wants This plot

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).”

As more details about season 2 become available, we'll pass along the information.

Nobody Wants This season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for the new season. Once one is released, we'll place it here.