The People We Hate At The Wedding — release date, cast, plot, and all about the comedy movie

The People We Hate At The Wedding on Prime Video follows two siblings, played by Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, as they try to reconnect as a family at their half-sister’s nuptials. Adapted from the book of the same name by Grant Grinder and directed by Emmy winner Claire Scanlon of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame, it promises to be a hilarious romp.

Here’s everything you need to know about need about The People We Hate At The Wedding on Amazon Prime Video…

The People We Hate At The Wedding will premiere worldwide on November 18 on Prime Video, so don’t forget to buy a hat.

Is there a trailer for The People We Hate At The Wedding?

There's no trailer for The People We Hate At The Wedding but keep checking this page and if Prime Video drops on, we’ll put it on here.

The People We Hate At The Wedding plot

The People We Hate At The Wedding follows dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who are invited to the wedding of their estranged sister Eloise who lives in England. Considering Eloise is super wealthy and always seems to have one-up on them, neither is keen to go, but they are pushed into it by their ever-optimistic mum Donna (Allison Janney) and find themselves awaiting the perfect wedding in the English countryside.

Over the course of the wedding week, the siblings’ secrets and lies are exposed and there’s nowhere to hide. Donna is hoping the trio can patch up their differences and reconnect after years of jealousy and resentment. But can they really love each other again like they once did?

The People We Hate At The Wedding cast — Kristen Bell as Alice

Kristen Bell plays the struggling and dysfunctional Alice. She played Eleanor Shellstrop in the hit series The Good Place and voiced the character Anna in Frozen. She has also starred in Central Park, Heroes, The Woman in the House Across The Street from the Girl in the Window, Gossip Girl, Parks and Recreation and House of Lies.

Kristen Bell is sister Alice. (Image credit: Alamy)

Ben Platt as Paul

Actor and singer/songwriter Ben Platt plays Alice’s brother Paul who's definitely not living his best life either. Ben’s previously starred in the Pitch Perfect movies as well as Will & Grace, The Politician and The Premise. He played the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.

Ben Platt stars as Adam in The People We Hate At The Wedding. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who else is starring in The People We Hate At The Wedding?

There's a great all-star cast in The People We Hate At The Wedding. I Tonya star Allison Janney plays the siblings’ mother Donna. She’s joined by Schitt’s Creek actor Dustin Milligan and Cynthis Addai-Robinson, star of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Bridgerton’s Julian Ovenden, Lesley Ewen, John Macmillan, Rufus Jones, Jonny Weldon, Emma Davies, Karan Soni, Alice Brittain, Rob Houchen and Tony Goldwyn also appear.