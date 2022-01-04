‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Kristen Bell Netflix comedy

Besides having one of the longest titles in recent memory, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window should be grabbing viewers attentions as a brand new Netflix comedy series starring the incomparable Kristen Bell and poking fun at many of the trends from the surge of crime novel adaptations Hollywood has made over the last few years.

The works of authors Gillian Flynn, Paula Hawkins and A.J. Finn have all seen big screen adaptations in recent years, including Gone Girl starring Rosamund Pike, The Girl on the Train with Emily Blunt and The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams (which was actually a Netflix original movie). The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a spoof of this trend of crime thriller from the writing team of Nobodies and Mike Tyson Mysteries (Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras) and produced by Jessica Elbaum, Brittney Segal, Will Ferrell and Bell.

Here is everything you need to know about The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (we all really need to come up with an abbreviation for the show).

One of the first big premieres for Netflix in 2022, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will launch on the streaming service Friday, Jan. 28. As is Netflix’s standard operating procedures, all eight of the episodes for the comedy series will be available immediately.

Of course, as a Netflix original, a subscription to Netflix, which starts at $13.99 per month, is going to be needed to watch the show.

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ cast

Set to headline The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (TWITHATSFTGITW? Damn that doesn’t work that well either) will be fan-favorite Kristen Bell. This is Bell’s first major TV role since the hit NBC comedy The Good Place, though other recent credits have included supporting roles in Gossip Girl, Ultra City Smiths, Housebroken and the first season of Central Park. Bell is of course also well known for her roles like voicing Anna in the Frozen franchise, Veronica Mars and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A strong group of supporting actors are also on board for this new comedy series, including Michael Ealy (Stumptown, Think Like a Man), Mary Holland (Happiest Season, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf, Mythic Quest), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter, The Umbrella Academy), Christina Anthony (Mixed-ish, Why Women Kill), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Filthy Rich, Chicago P.D.) and Tom Riley (The Nevers, Angie Tribeca).

Here’s who everyone is playing:

Kristen Bell - Anna

Michael Ealy - Douglas

Mary Holland - Sloane

Shelley Hennig - Lisa

Cameron Britton - Buell

Christina Anthony - Detective Lane

Benjamin Levy Aguilar - Rex

Tom Riley - Neil

Wouldn’t be surprised to see some fun cameos also show up at some point. In fact the trailer already shows one with Bell’s The Good Place co-star Marc Evan Jackson.

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ plot

Here is the official synopsis for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window:

“For heartbroken Anna, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder … or did she?”

This plot has all you need to poke fun at these types of recent crime thriller stories — a distraught central character, enticing new neighbors and a mystery as to whether the crime was even committed. Should be fun to see how The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window mixes it all together.

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new show. It presents very much like the crime thrillers that it is spoofing with the jokes just sprinkled in there to give you a taste of what’s to come. Watch the full trailer below: