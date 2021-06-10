‘Gossip Girl’ returns in official trailer for HBO Max reboot

HBO Max is taking fans back into the scandalous lives of privileged New York teenagers with its Gossip Girl reboot, which has debuted its first full trailer ahead of the show’s July 8 premiere date.

The new Gossip Girl picks up nine years after the original series, as a new generation of privileged teens take over their upper echelon New York City private school, Constance Billard. However, their secrets become exposed as the mysterious Gossip Girl returns.

There certainly looks like there will be plenty of material for her to work with from what’s previewed in the trailer. Lavish parties, jealousy and an even greater presence of social media in teenagers’ lives than the original series makes for some potentially juicy storylines.

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Whitney Peak and Laura Benanti. Also, let’s see if you can recognize who voices Gossip Girl in the trailer.

(It’s Kristen Bell if you couldn’t tell.)

The original Gossip Girl aired for six seasons between 2007 and 2012 on The CW, starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, Kelly Rutherford and Matthew Settle. All episodes of the original Gossip Girl are available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO Max Originals has had its first major critical success with the new comedy series Hacks, which has already been renewed for a second season. The streaming service will hope that it can make it two in a row with Gossip Girl.

There are two HBO Max subscription plans available to consumers. One is the $14.99 ad-free subscription, the other is the $9.99 ad-supported plan. In addition to ads, there are some features that the $9.99 plan does not have, including the ability to stream in 4K; though 4K content and TVs are still not universal to the point where that may be the biggest hindrance for some consumers.