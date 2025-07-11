Dexter star Michael C. Hall confesses all about the crime he'd like to get away with

In original US drama series, Dexter, which ran from 2006 to 2013, the master of concealment (played by Michael C. Hall) channelled his murderous urges – directed by an inner voice he calls his ‘dark passenger’ – into a ‘code’ created by his adoptive dad, cop Harry (James Remar).

Working as a blood-splatter expert with Miami Metro Police, the vigilante targeted those who’d escaped justice, taking out the trash and cleaning up his crime scenes.

Almost unmasked as the infamous ‘Bay Harbor Butcher’ once, Dexter faked his own death in the series eight finale, as his past threatened to catch up with him again.

Tracked down by his teenage son Harrison (Jack Alcott) and former colleague Angel Batista (David Zayas) in 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, the anti-hero was left for dead after being shot by his lad, who has a ‘dark passenger’ of his own.

In the opening scene of last year’s prequel to the franchise, Dexter: Original Sin, fans saw how Dexter had survived. Now in new series, Dexter: Resurrection – a sequel to New Blood – we join him 10 weeks later as he wakes from his coma while, in New York, Harrison is in trouble.

Here in an exclusive interview, Michael tells us what lies ahead in the Paramount+ 10-parter…

How does it feel to be part of the Dexter multiverse and know that there’s still so much life left in Dexter and those around him? "It’s exciting and gratifying to know that the character remains vital for people. At the beginning, we were just shooting a pilot and hoping it got picked up and found a niche audience. So this is beyond what we envisioned for the life of the show."

Even though it's a very dark drama about a serial killer, there’s still humour… "I think finding those moments of levity and humour is essential to making the show palatable and enjoyable."

What happens when Dexter wakes from his coma? "I believe it reveals something about Dexter’s character. His first question is, "Where’s my son? Is he OK?" and once he learns that he’s in New York, he goes to New York. There’s a human connection. And Dexter is simultaneously enticed by and horrified by the notion that Harrison is following in his footsteps. It’s something he craves and deeply fears at the same time."

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter. (Image credit: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

He’s also visited by Batista, who has some difficult questions… "For Dexter, it’s bittersweet to have a reunion with someone who was once his friend, and is still now his friend, arguably, but very much his adversary. Batista has his suspicions, but Dexter doesn’t have the impression that he knows anything definitive. "

David Zayas as Angel Batista. (Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

You have an incredible list of guest stars – Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Eric Stonestreet, Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, David Dalstmalchian – joining this series. Was there one name you were most excited about? "It’s really gratifying that the show has a sort of pedigree that attracts the people of the calibre we’ve managed to get to accept the invitation to join us. It’s been really fun to work with them all, but Uma Thurman is an icon. Along with the others, that’s probably the one that everyone on set was like, 'Wow! Uma Thurman is here.'"

Uma Thurman as Charley. (Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Will any of them end up on Dexter – or Harrison’s – table? "I think it’s reasonable to expect that at least one, if not a number of the new characters, might be worthy victims. You’ll have to watch to find out."

When you thought Dexter had finished forever after series 8, did you take any souvenirs? "Dexter’s lanyard that he wore [for work] and his watch."

Does putting on those items help you get into character? "Not really. Unless it’s his rubber gloves, which he wears when he’s doing his thing at night. It feels very familiar. [laughs]"

If you could get away with one crime, what would it be? "Yeah, I don’t think I want to put that answer out into the world. [laughs] I’m reluctant to speculate on what crime I would hope to get away with, but if I really hoped to get away with it, I wouldn’t tell you!"

The first two episodes of Dexter: Resurrection are available now on Paramount Plus in the UK and Paramount Plus with Showtime in the US. Episodes will then air weekly.