The Dark: everything we know

The novel The Dark is based upon is set in the Scottish highlands

Get ready for a dark journey into the Scottish wilderness in The Dark, an upcoming six-part ITV crime drama.



Based on G.R. Halliday's debut novel, "From The Shadows", the series will tell the story of DI Monica Kennedy, who finds herself on the trail of a depraved serial killer in rural Scotland.

It will be adapted for the screen by Matt Hartley and produced by Poison Pen Studios.

“I'm so thrilled and excited that Monica and co are coming to the screen!" says G.R. Halliday. "With so much talent on board I know Matt and the Poison Pen team will do an amazing job in bringing the story, characters and Scottish landscape to life.”

Founder of Poison Pen and one of the series' executive producers, Ben Stephenson, added...



“The Dark is a gripping hide behind the sofa thriller with unguessable twists and a central character whose mysterious past gives her an extraordinary insight into a twisted killer as well as an overpowering empathy for those left in the killer's wake.”

Here's everything we know about The Dark...

ITV has confirmed The Dark will commence filming in and around Glasgow during 2025, which means we can expect it on our screens at some point in 2026.

It is produced in association with ITV Studios, who will also distribute the series internationally.

The Dark plot

An official synopsis from ITV reads as follows...

"When the body of a young man is found eerily staged in the idyllic Scottish wilderness, detective Monica Kennedy fears this is just the beginning of a terrifying campaign that will strike the heart of a rural community.

"As paranoia rises, suspicions and secrets are forced into the light, and the locals start to realise that there is a serial killer hidden amongst them.

"With her experience of dealing with the darkest of humanity Monica Kennedy quickly becomes entangled in a heightened game of cat and mouse with a cunning killer. Only she can stop this monster before he claims any more victims. But when her own history creeps up on her, she begins to lose trust in her own judgement. Will it be her own actions that are the biggest risk to herself and her family?"

The Dark cast

There's no news yet on who will play the "fearless" DI Monica Kennedy, yet there's sure to be no shortage of top British stars putting themselves forward for the gig.



Once we know who'll be playing the investigator — and which other stars will be making up the cast of this one — we'll be sure to let you know...

The Dark trailer

There's no trailer for this one as of yet, but we'll be sure to upload it here as soon as it drops...