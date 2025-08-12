How to watch Butterfly: stream the new action thriller online or on TV

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim stars in the new action-packed thriller series Butterfly, and you'll be able to watch it from Wednesday, August 15 when the entire season hits streaming.

Butterfly is about a former operative for a secret intelligence agency who fled that life nearly a decade prior after faking his own death. However when he learns that the daughter he abandoned now works for the group, he returns to Korea to rescue her, which puts a big target on his back.

As well as Daniel Dae Kim, the cast is populated by It's What's Inside's Reina Hardesty, Yellowstone's Piper Perabo and Top Gun: Maverick's Charles Parnell.

So without further time-wasting, here's how to watch Butterfly from around the world when it comes out.

How to watch Butterfly

To watch Butterfly, you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime, because every episode will land on the streaming service Prime Video when they land. After reading the description this might not be a surprise because Prime Video is one of the best streaming services for spy thrillers.

All six episodes of Butterfly will land on Prime Video on the same day: Tuesday, May 20. So you won't need to wait in order to stream any of them.

Prime Video is Amazon's streaming offering, and you have to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime to watch its movies and shows.

This costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year but by default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.

In some countries, you can take out a standalone Prime Video subscription, which is cheaper and gives you just the streaming services, and not the quick delivery or other perks.

If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial for brand-new subscribers. That means if your email address hasn't been linked to an Amazon accont.

This lasts for one month and it rolls into a standard monthly subscription once it ends. It'll let you watch all of Prime Video's content and also enjoy all of the other Amazon Prime perks. Here's how to get a Prime Video free trial.

How to watch Butterfly everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Butterfly, you should find Prime Video accessible from most regions, but sometimes you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!