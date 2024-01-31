How to remove adverts from your Prime Video subscription

While Prime Video used to be a haven for ad-free movie and TV streaming, recent changes mean that you'll find your videos interrupted by commercials when you use Amazon's streaming service.

That is the case by default for Amazon Prime subscribers, but thankfully there's an easy way to remove adverts from your Prime Video subscription... as long as you're willing to spend a little extra money to do so.

Usually, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, with Prime Video included in the cost (if you live outside the US, adverts haven't come for you just yet, but they will be soon!). It's an extra $2.99 each month for ad-free streaming, and you can pay whether you're an existing subscriber or a new one.

How to remove ads from Prime Video

Currently an Amazon Prime subscriber? This section is for you.

Firstly, go to Amazon's Account & Settings page (you can find it by clicking here) and make sure you're logged into your account.

Now, click 'Your Account' on the left, and simply select 'Go Ad Free'. Then you'll be prompted to add the extra fee to your account, and lose commercials on videos. Simple! If you've ever wondered how to change Prime Video settings like subtitle style, auto-playing videos or content PINs, that's all here too.

The above works on a computer but it's simple on other devices. Open the Prime Video app, find the Settings page and select 'Go Ad Free' there.

How to sign up for ad-free Prime Video

Not already an Amazon Prime subscriber? This segment is for you. Currently, you can't sign up for an ad-free Prime Video account straight away, as you need to make the account, sign up, then remove ads in three steps.

Firstly, you'll want to head to the Amazon website (Amazon.com), and create an account. For now, this is free.

Once you're signed in to your new free account, click "Accounts & Lists" in the top-right bar, and then 'Prime' in the menu that appears. Here you're shown the Amazon Prime landing page, and you can start a free trial and press "Explore other plans" to see the various options open to you. If you've already got an Amazon account (but not Prime), you can also just click on the links below.

Now that you're signed up to Prime, you can use the above section to remove ads from your Prime Video account.