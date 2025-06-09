How to watch the 2025 US Open golf tournament on Hulu with Live TV

One of the must-watch sporting events of the year is the 2025 US Open which begins on Thursday, June 12 and runs until Sunday, June 16. There are a few different ways to watch it and one such option is Hulu with Live TV.

Not to be confused with (though closely linked to) the video-on-demand service Hulu, this is as the name suggests is a live TV streaming service which lets you stream cable channels on your smart TV, phone or computer.

Hulu with Live TV's channel list includes options for movies, news and sports — and yes, that includes ways to watch the US Open. This 125th iteration of the annual golf championship takes place at Pittsburgh's Oakmont Country Club and golf fans from around the country are going to want to find a way to tune in.

So here's everything you need to know about watching the 2025 US Open specifically on Hulu with live TV including how you sign up and how to watch the golf once you're ready.

Signing up for Hulu with Live TV

The base package of Hulu with Live TV costs $81.99 per month, and that's actually the only one you need to subscribe to if you want to watch the US Open golf. It also includes access to the Hulu on-demand library with ads. But what else can you get?

The next tier up is only $1 more at $82.99 monthly, and this adds in a subscription to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as well, both ad-enabled. For $87.99 you can get the same but without ads on Disney Plus and for $95.99 you can get both Hulu and Disney Plus ad-free.

There's a Hulu with Live TV trial which lasts three days so it won't cover the entire US Open but it'll give you a handful of days before your first payment is due.

To get Hulu with Live TV, follow this link here to be taken to the landing page where you can sign up. You can generally sign up via apps but doing so on a computer or phone is easier since you have a keyboard!

What else does Hulu with Live TV get you?

Beyond the US Open, you might be wondering what else Hulu with Live TV includes.

The Hulu with Live TV channel list numbers over 95. You can find the full list here and it includes news channels like Fox, CNN and CBS, sports channels like ESPN, FS1 and Golf Channel, lifestyle options like The Weather Channel and general interest broadcasts like The History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and Game Show Network. Those are just the tip of the iceberg too.

Not included in the base package, but available for an extra price, are select add-ons. These include streaming service like Max, Paramount Plus and Starz, and add-on channel bundles for sports, entertainment or Spanish-language channels.

A few perks of the platform include the ability to cancel any time instead of when a contract is up, unlimited DVR recording and the ability to access the streamer from multiple devices.

How to watch Hulu with Live TV

Most smart devices will let you watch Hulu with Live TV.

This includes computers and laptops via web browsers, Android or iOS phones and tablets (including Fire Tablets and iPads) and gaming consoles like PlayStations and Xboxes.

Many smart TVs offer the app including ones from Amazon, Samsung, Roku, Vizio and Xumo. This includes streaming dongles like the Roku Streaming Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Chromecast.

Hulu offers a full list of supported devices here, so you can check whether your TV or gadget will work with the platform.

Streaming the US Open on Hulu with Live TV

(Image credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

US Open channels

Now you're signed up for Hulu with Live TV, it's time to work out how to watch the US Open live.

The two channels you need to use to watch the coverage are NBC and USA (and yes, before you check, both are available through Hulu with Live TV). Each channel has one exclusive day and over the weekend, coverage begins on USA and then moves to NBC later in the day. That means only a few button presses are between you and continued coverage.

To find these channels, head to the Hulu with Live TV home page and then select the option for the Guide. Here you can scroll through channels to find NBC and USA. You can also see some upcoming content on channels here.

Watch on USA

The channel USA is set to air the US Open on three of the four days of play: Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15. Here's when you need to tune each day to see the live action:

Thursday, June 12: 6:30 am ET/3:30 am PT until 5 pm ET/2 pm PT.

6:30 am ET/3:30 am PT until 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. Friday, June 13: No broadcast scheduled

No broadcast scheduled Saturday, June 14: 10 am ET / 7 pm PT until midday ET/10 am PT

10 am ET / 7 pm PT until midday ET/10 am PT Sunday, June 15: 9 am ET/6 am PT until midday ET/10 am PT

Watch on NBC

Next up NBC which is showing the tournament on different days: it skips coverage on the first day but shows more of it on the final two. Here's when you need to tune in: