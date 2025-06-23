How to watch the 2025 Wimbledon tennis championship on Hulu with Live TV

Tennis fans from around the world are going to be watching the grass courts of Wimbledon for the 2025 Wimbledon championship which begins on Monday, June 30. If you can't physically travel to London to watch the tennis, there are different ways to live stream the tennis, and one such option is Hulu with Live TV.

This subscription service is a live TV streaming service which lets you watch from a list of cable channels over the internet onto any smart device like your smart TV, phone or computer.

With a channel list encompassing news, movies and sports, Hulu with Live TV has options that'll let you watch Wimbledon live streams. Over two weeks most of the world's biggest racquet stars will play for gold at the legendary Grand Slam event and tennis fans around the US are going to want to find a way to tune in.

So here's everything you need to know about watching the 2025 Wimbledon championship specifically on Hulu with live TV including how you sign up and how to watch the tennis once you're ready.

Hulu with Live TV: $81.99 at Hulu's website Hulu with Live TV is a way to stream over 95 different cable channels over the internet without needing a physical cable or a contract. It has various extra perks which you can read all about below.

Signing up for Hulu with Live TV

Like most TV streaming services, there are a few different tiers you can sign up for with Hulu with Live TV, but the thing to know is that the actual channel list is the same.

The main tier you can sign up for gets you Hulu with Live TV's entire channel list but also a subscription to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (all on their ad-supported tiers). It costs $82.99 per month.

You can also pay more ($95.99 per month, to be exact), for the same options but ad-free streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu's library.

For more information on the Hulu with Live TV tiers, find the streamer's website here.

There's a Hulu with Live TV trial which lasts three days so it won't cover the entire run of Wimbledon, but it'll give you a handful of days before your first payment is due.

To get Hulu with Live TV, follow this link here to be taken to the landing page where you can sign up. You can generally sign up via apps but doing so on a computer or phone is easier since you have a keyboard.

What else does Hulu with Live TV get you?

Beyond tennis streams, Hulu with Live TV offers a few more things you should know about.

In total, Hulu with Live TV has over 95 options in its channel list, and here's the full list.

Hulu with Live TV has news channels like Fox, CNN and CBS, sports channels like ESPN, FS1 and Golf Channel, lifestyle options like The Weather Channel and general interest broadcasts like The History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and Game Show Network. As you can guess by the count, there are lots more besides those.

For an extra monthly price you can subscribe to add-on packages. These include streaming service like Max, Paramount Plus and Starz, and add-on channel bundles for sports, entertainment or Spanish-language channels.

A few perks of the platform include the ability to cancel any time instead of when a contract is up, unlimited DVR recording and the ability to access the streamer from multiple devices.

How to watch Hulu with Live TV

Most smart devices will let you watch Hulu with Live TV.

This includes computers and laptops via web browsers, Android or iOS phones and tablets (including Fire Tablets and iPads) and gaming consoles like PlayStations and Xboxes.

Many smart TVs offer the app including ones from Amazon, Samsung, Roku, Vizio and Xumo. This includes streaming dongles like the Roku Streaming Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Chromecast.

Hulu offers a full list of supported devices here, so you can check whether your TV or gadget will work with the platform.

Streaming Wimbledon 2025 coverage on Hulu with Live TV

Wimbledon channels

Various channels will show coverage of Wimbledon 2025 in different amounts, and luckily Hulu with Live TV has all of them.

We'll go through the channels individually below, but the main suspects are ESPN and Tennis Channel.

However it's also worth bearing in mind that Hulu with Live TV includes a subscription to ESPN Plus, so we'll include information on watching Wimbledon on that too.

Watch on ESPN

The most thorough way to watch Wimbledon coverage on Hulu with Live TV is by tuning into the ESPN channel.

From Monday, June 30, ESPN will show live coverage of Wimbledon. Due to time zones it starts at 1 am ET / 10 am PT the day prior, up until 11 am ET/8 am PT, and sometimes it's followed by a highlights reel.

From Monday, July 7 it'll instead start at 3 am ET/midnight PT, and wrap-up coverage after the live streams doesn't appear on ESPN's schedule.

Watch on Tennis Channel

If you can't afford the time to watch non-stop live tennis, perhaps Tennis Channel's coverage will be best for you. It's also at a more reasonable time!

Every day at midday ET/9 am PT from Monday, June 30, the channel will air Tennis Channel Live at Wimbledon. This three-hour-long segment will give you select snippets of live coverage of the later matches.

From Tuesday, July 8, the segment will air one hour earlier, and another hour earlier two days after that, so double-check the schedule if you want to watch late coverage for an exact time.

Watch on ESPN Plus

Since your Hulu with Live TV subscription also includes ESPN Plus, you can use this to watch Wimbledon coverage.

ESPN Plus will offer live streams of each of the Wimbledon courts, so it'll let you choose which court or game you're enjoying.