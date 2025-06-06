How to watch Wimbledon 2025 online or on TV: stream the tennis Grand Slam from around the world

Tennis comes home on Monday, June 30, when the 2025 Wimbledon tennis championship takes place. This is the third Grand Slam of the year and we'll help you figure out a way to watch it.

Before the Grand Slam, there are a few warm-up championships, and we've got a guide on how to watch the Queen's Club Championship which takes place before Wimbledon.

This 138th running of the legendary tennis tournament takes place in the titular borough of London, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, on outdoor grass courts.

Most of the world's biggest players will descend on Wimbledon in the hopes of claiming some of the £50 million prize money. Men's and women's singles and doubles, mixed doubles and wheelchair and junior tournaments will all be contested over two weeks until the final day on Sunday, July 13.

Amongst them will be top-seeded Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, last year's winners Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejčíková and a huge number of other players. The Wimbledon qualifiers, taking place in the weeks leading up to the proper tournament's beginning, will reduce the number of players into a curated list.

It's a sports tournament that's one to see for all tennis fans, so here's how to watch Wimbledon online or on TV.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 in the US

In the US, rights to broadcast Wimbledon fall to ESPN. Coverage will span ESPN channels and also the streaming services ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus will likely be your best shot for watching as much tennis as possible. In past years the streaming service has offered live streams of the Wimbledon action and there's no reason to believe that won't be the case in 2025.

A subscription to ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month and you can find details on ESPN Plus deals here.

Alternatively you can use cable to tune into several cable channels including ESPN, The Tennis Channel and ABC, with the ESPN Network expected to host most of the coverage between its channels. An exact schedule hasn't been announced yet but we'll update this article when it is.

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 in the UK

The best way to watch Wimbledon 2025 coverage is also the cheapest: the BBC is set to host most of the coverage of the tournament which makes it all free (if you pay your license fee).

On TV, coverage will alternative between BBC One and BBC Two, depending on what else is on. Due to there being more than just two courts at Wimbledon, this option won't give you unrestricted viewing to the whole tournament.

For that, you'll need to use iPlayer, which is expected to let you watch a lot more of the tennis.

Another way to watch is via Discovery Plus, which will show a daily highlights reel as well as a live stream of the men's and women's singles finals. You'll need to Eurosport tier to see this coverage.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 in Australia

The main way to watch Wimbledon matches in Australia is via the streaming service Stan Sport.

This sports streaming service is set to offer live streams from all the Wimbledon courts, ensuring you don't need to miss a single serve.

A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month, but requires a subscription to Stan which itself begins at $10 (though there are more expensive tiers for that).

Not keen to spend money to watch Wimbledon matches? A few games will air on the Channel 9 streaming service 9Now, but at the time of writing it's not clear which matches these will be.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live streams of the various Wimbledon matches, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sporting event, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!