Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, July 21 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Fake or Fortune, BBC 1, 9 pm

There's a small fortune (£600,000 to be precise) riding on the evidence uncovered by Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould in tonight’s return of the art detective series. Barry, a carer, believes he may have discovered a lost painting by Winston Churchill of his wife Clementine sitting in the gardens of Herstmonceux Castle, East Sussex.

Barry bought it for just £140 at an antiques fair in 2022, but when he took it out of its frame, he discovered an intriguing inscription claiming it was painted by the former PM in June 1916. While there’s mounting evidence, including distinctive stylistic features known to be used by Churchill, without proper provenance, can the painting be authenticated?

Mandy, BBC2, 10 pm (Box set, iPlayer)

Motherland’s Diane Morgan returns for a fourth series of her short-form comedy in which hapless Mandy Carter tries – and inevitably fails – to secure employment. Having lasted less than a day in her most recent placement as a dog-food taster, Mandy is forced to enrol in the Job Centre’s Restart Scheme, but her attempts to dress appropriately for an interview bring her back into the path of former nemesis Janice (The Power of Parker’s Sian Gibson).

After that, Mandy attempts to pass her driving test to secure a job on an ice-cream van – with disastrous results. As ever, it’s brilliant, anarchic fun, with some top-notch celebrity cameos.

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters, ITV1, 9 pm

You can imagine the conversations between these celebrities – Ade Adepitan, Helen George, Sir Lenny Henry, Ross Noble, Dougie Poynter, Lucy Punch and Rachel Riley – and their agents as the shark encounters in the Bahamas continue this week. "Wasn’t a spot on celebrity Sewing Bee available?!" As they prepare to face reef sharks, Lucy and Ross end up in ‘predator alley’, Helen has a panic attack, and Ade has difficulty with his special diving equipment while a number of sharks are uncomfortably near…

Female Fishermen: Beyond the Buoys, BBC 1, 7 pm

With an ageing workforce and boats unable to sail due to a Determined to be regarded equally, the trio have earned their lack of crew, could the answer to a crisis in the British fishing stripes, with Brooke nominated for Trainee Fisherman of the industry come from an unlikely source? This engaging Our Year, Erin a deckhand on a trawler in the North Atlantic, and Lives film follows Brooke, Erin and Emma, three in a growing Emma the skipper of her own creel boat. The challenges are number of women forcing their way into Britain’s fishing fleet. many, but their attitude is inspirational.