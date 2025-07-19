General Hospital’s The Britch may be the one person that can humble Lulu and I’m here for it

Call me excited, because if Kelly Thiebaud is reprising her role as Britt Westbourne on General Hospital, then Lulu (Alexa Havins) may finally get the humbling she deserves.

We don’t know yet if Britt will be revived from the dead or if Thiebaud will be playing an entirely new character, maybe one that’s related to Britt. But in the past, Britt Westbourne was one of the few characters who was a match for Lulu.

Now that Lulu is having big feelings about Rocco (Finn Carr) finding out that Britt Westbourne was his birth mother (though not biological mother), she may lose if Britt, or someone that resembles her, suddenly reappears in Port Charles.

The Britch

Steve Burton and Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Newer viewers may not remember the Britch, but anyone who has watched the show for years will definitely remember one of the best bad girls in the show’s history. Britt Westbourne is the daughter of supervillains Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and Dr. Liesel Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), so being an awful person runs in the family.

While working at the hospital, she was given the nickname "the Britch" by Felix (Marc Samuelson) because she is so manipulative and will do anything to get what she wants. And what she wanted was a child, so she stole one of Lulu’s embryos. Her mother implanted the embryo, and Britt gave birth to Rocco, although she called him Benjamin. In Lulu’s current mental state, if she finds out Britt is alive, it’s almost certain that she will confront Britt.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) tried to take Lulu on but failed, and it ended up making her relationship with Gio (Gio Mazzara) worse. But if anyone can truly knock Lulu off her high horse, it’s the Britch.

Lulu has it coming

I know Lulu’s been through a lot, and some people argue that she deserves some peace. But until she stops sticking her nose in everyone’s business but her own, Lulu isn’t going to stop messing up other people’s lives. She needs to be taken down a few pegs by someone who can pierce the armor of self-righteousness she uses to justify her actions.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if she did have a right to try and find information that would have helped her find Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), she had no right to blow up Brook Lynn’s life with the help of info she stumbled upon. It wasn’t her secret to tell, and it wasn’t her place to insist that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) be told.

Knowing that her own closet wasn’t clean, Lulu should have kept her mouth shut. Now, her own secret that she kept from her child is blowing up her life, and she’s more concerned with punishing Brook Lynn and feeling sorry for herself than she is about making sure that Rocco is ok. Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) is the one who was looking through files he shouldn’t have been, but no one has mentioned his role in this chaos.

If Britt is back, it will be interesting to see what would happen if Rocco wants to develop a relationship with Britt. Lulu would definitely not be ok with that, but what if it was in Rocco’s best interest? Would she be able to put aside her hatred of Britt and allow her to have some part in Rocco’s life? Rocco isn’t a baby anymore, so she and Dante may not even get a say in who Rocco has in his life.

Karma is accountability

Alexa Havins, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

I was willing to give Lulu a pass on some things because of what she’s been through, but she really crossed a line by blowing Brook Lynn’s secret wide open and making it public. It’s outrageous that she would claim the moral high ground and say that she would never lie to her son while keeping from him that he had another mother and another name for his first year of life.

Brook Lynn still has some empathy, which is why she didn’t use the file she got revealing Britt was Rocco’s birth mother. It’s not her fault that Danny found it and couldn’t keep his mouth shut.

Port Charles needs a female supervillain again

The men are having all the fun when it comes to getting to play the villains. Drew (Cameron Mathison), Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and the original Port Charles villain Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) have been running Port Charles for too long.

It’s about time to have another female villain hatching plots and calling the shots in Port Charles. And no one plays a villain better than Kelly Thiebaud. I’m excited to see the mess she’s going to cause, especially for Lulu.