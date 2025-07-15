General Hospital spoilers: Sidwell and Dalton’s mystery partner a blast from the past?

In a plot twist we certainly didn’t see coming, in the General Hospital episode that aired on July 14, it was revealed that Sidwell (Carlo Rota) has a yet-to-be-revealed partner.

Before Sidwell readied himself to accept sympathies and support his son at Natalia’s (Eva LaRue) funeral ceremony at the church, he met with Professor Dalton (Daniel Goddard).

During their conversation, Sidwell stated, “Our mutual friend is growing impatient, and neither of us is happy about your progress. He’s sending a courier next week to get some answers about what is taking so long. Now, if you don’t have them, there’ll be hell to pay.”

Who knew Sidwell had another partner in his big plot? Right away, we started to think who Sidwell could be in cahoots with, and one name came to mind — Jerry Jax (Sebastian Roché).

Sebastian Roché, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

For a while now, we’ve questioned Sidwell’s unrelenting interest in taking over Port Charles. He’s an international criminal with seemingly no connections to Port Charles, and yet, he wants control of the town for his criminal enterprise, even willing to go up against Sonny (Maurice Benard) to do that. We initially speculated that he had some unknown personal ties to town (like he was a Cassadine or Sonny’s long-lost brother), but none of that has been confirmed. However, if Sidwell’s business partner is Jerry, that starts to make sense.

Jerry has a complicated and villainous history with Port Charles. We’re talking kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted murder (on several occasions), just to name a few of his criminal acts. His evil deeds have literally touched every family in town, and he actually has a family member of his own still around. We’re of course talking about his niece Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Mini Carly brings us to another reason why Sidwell’s partner being Jerry makes sense. When Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) was determined to recruit Josslyn into the WSB, we couldn’t figure out why. Although the picture is now clearer, as Jack assigned Josslyn the task of investigating Professor Dalton at the very school she attends, perhaps Jack’s interest in Josslyn also stems from her connection with Sidwell’s “secret” partner, her uncle. With Jack being a leader in the WSB, we wouldn’t be surprised if he already knows the identity of Sidwell’s associate, but has remained tight-lipped about it.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adding to all of this, we can’t forget that Jerry loathes Sonny. It’s easy to see that hatred being transferred onto Sidwell, because Sidwell previously had no real gripes with Sonny to try and kill him on numerous occasions (even that whole diamonds debacle isn’t a good enough reason).

With all that being said, should General Hospital viewers be preparing themselves for a Jerry return? Not for nothing, back in February, Roché did an interview with US Weekly , and while on the topic of a General Hospital return he stated, “Never say never.”