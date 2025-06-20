General Hospital spoilers: Sidwell and Sonny have shocking family connection?

For months now on General Hospital, we’ve joined many viewers in trying to unpack all of the mysteries surrounding Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota). Why is Sidwell so interested in Port Charles? Why did he move into the Cassadines’ Wyndemere Castle? What’s his fascination with Helena’s (Constance Towers) dagger and making sure Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has it?

We’ve also had to question why Sidwell wants Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) territory so badly. Sidwell is an international criminal with money to burn, yet he wants to put down roots in Port Charles.

He’s so intent on taking over Sonny’s role in town that he hired someone to blow the Dimpled Kingpin up, but Michael was caught in the explosion instead. Then, when that didn’t work, Sidwell tried to pay Sonny off and hired someone to attempt to kill Sonny again as he lay in a hospital bed recovering from heart surgery.

Knowing all of this, we had to consider that Sidwell has a deeper connection to Port Charles than anyone realizes. At first, we considered that Sidwell was a Cassadine. After all, he bought the old family home and clearly knows about the meaning behind Helena’s dagger. We haven’t ruled out this possibility, but allow us to raise another. Is there a chance Sidwell is related to Sonny?

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Right off the bat, many fans may want to shoot down this theory, as Sidwell has tried to kill Sonny. However, we’ll point out that a long-lost relative appearing with a vendetta against a family member is hardly an anomaly in the soap world.

Ric (Rick Hearst) arrived in Port Charles hating Sonny, and frankly, still does. Over on The Young and the Restless, Jordan (Colleen Zenk) tried to kill her nephew Cole (J. Eddie Peck), and on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) loathes his brother Nick (Jack Wagner). So, is there a world where Sonny is unknowingly the brother of Sidwell, and Sidwell knows this, but has a grudge against the Corinthos patriarch? Sure, it is.

Sonny’s father Mike had an eventful past, and it’s not hard to imagine that he met a woman years ago, and she gave birth to their son, Sidwell, without Mike ever knowing. Or heck, perhaps Mike did know and didn't acknowledge Sidwell, and that’s fueled Sidwell’s Sonny vendetta.

Carlo Rota, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Sidwell being Sonny’s brother may also explain why Sidwell interfered in Michael’s (Rory Gibson) custody case against Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), ensuring Michael got full custody of the children. Although Sidwell may have interfered to pay some repentance to Michael, feeling bad that he got caught in the explosion meant for his father, perhaps there’s a chance Sidwell was also trying to help his nephew. Sidwell could be carrying a grudge against Sonny without loathing his nephews and nieces.

For now, this Sonny and Sidwell family tie theory is just that, a theory. We assume that in the coming weeks, Sidwell’s true intentions and connections will be revealed, adding context to all of his curious schemes.