The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Cole’s wedding day disaster?

Sadly for The Young and the Restless’ Victoria (Amelia Heinle), her love life has been filled with trauma. Her whirlwind romance with Ryan McNeil (Scott Reeves) was cut short on their wedding day when his ex, Tricia (Sabryn Genet), shot him, leaving him to die in Victoria’s arms.

Victoria and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) failed as a couple first because of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) objections and then due to J.T.’s brain tumor which caused him to be abusive. Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) was a world-class conman who tried to kill her. Oh, and Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria may in fact have been a power couple, but Victor’s constant rejection of him as an Abbott always makes #Villy doomed whenever the duo is an item.

While there are certainly other relationships we could bring up, let’s zero in on Victoria’s decades of courtship with Cole (J. Eddie Peck). Years ago, the couple fell in love (after his romance with Nikki [Melody Thomas Scott]) and even eloped to get married. Unfortunately, the marriage was quickly annulled when Victor informed them of the possibility that Cole could be his son, which would have made Cole and Victoria half-siblings. But after the initial feelings of horror and a DNA test proved that Victor isn’t Cole’s father, the two got married again.

J. Eddie Peck, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The second #Vole marriage ended in disaster, after the two started sharing kisses with other people and Cole fell in love wth Ashley (Eileen Davidson). While Cole and Victoria divorced, she learned she was pregnant with their daughter, Eve, but the two would never get a chance to raise the child, as Jordan (Colleen Zenk) kidnapped their baby and raised her as Claire (Hayley Erin).

Fast forward to the present, and after being reunited with Claire and having gone through all the trauma caused by Cole’s deranged aunt, Victoria and Cole are once again madly in love wth each other. Given they are both a little more mature and a little wiser, we actually thought they could make it this go-around, and Victoria would finally have a relationship her father approved of. However, their reunion may be short-lived with Cole’s medical prognosis hanging over their heads.

Since Cole has returned from touring the Newman Publishing offices around the world, he’s been sick with a mystery illness that us worried about his future on the series. In the soap world, characters rarely are shown with a simple cold, so Cole’s symptoms likely reflect a life-or-death ailment. We can’t be sure what he has, but we’re starting to consider he may not be around Genoa City for that much longer.

Amelia Heinle and J. Eddie Peck, The Young and the Restles (Image credit: Monty Brinton/CBS)

We suspect that after Victoria starts to feel a similar sentiment, she’ll jump into action. Although she’s been rather adamant about taking things slow with Cole, she may realize that she has to take advantage of all the time she has left with Cole, not knowing if they can find a miracle cure.

So let’s picture Victoria popping the question to Cole, and though reluctant at first because he doesn’t want to marry Victoria under dire circumstances, he accepts her proposal. A quick and intimate marriage would probably be in their future, but like many weddings in Genoa City, we believe it won’t be drama-free.

For example, it’s not hard to imagine Cole trying to present strength and wellness, but really be very ill on the day of their wedding. Then, before the couple can exchange “I do,” he collapses, devastating Victoria.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We also can’t rule out the possibility that Ian (Ray Wise) could resurface to ruin the festivities. Unlike The Young and the Restless viewers, Genoa City residents believe Ian is dead and gone. Ian could hear about the wedding and show up in dramatic fashion to ruin the big day. Whether that’s kidnapping Claire so she’s not present, killing Cole or ironically making Victoria so sick she can’t get married, Ian has a variety of ways he could wreak havoc.

At the moment, a doomed #Vole wedding is just a theory we have. However, we can’t shake off the feeling that Victoria will soon experience a familiar feeling — heartbreak.